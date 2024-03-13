Gloucestershire Constabulary records crime well but must improve its response to the public

Gloucestershire Constabulary needs to improve how it responds to the public, the police inspectorate has said.

Get the report

PEEL 2023–2025: An inspection of Gloucestershire Constabulary

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Gloucestershire Constabulary’s performance across nine areas of policing and found the constabulary was outstanding in one area, good in one area, adequate in two areas, requires improvement in four areas and inadequate in one area.

HMICFRS said the constabulary has made several improvements since its last inspection, particularly in how and when it records crime, where its performance was outstanding. Inspectors also said that officers are provided with training in how to effectively engage with the public, carry out stop and search, and use force appropriately.

However, the inspectorate said the constabulary needs to improve its response to the public, particularly the time it takes to answer emergency and non-emergency calls. It also said that Gloucestershire Constabulary should ensure officers and staff have the right skills and experience to carry out quality investigations.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams yesterday said:

“I have concerns about the performance of Gloucestershire Constabulary in keeping people safe, reducing crime and providing victims with an effective service. In particular, I have serious concerns about how it responds to the public. “Since our last inspection, the constabulary has made significant efforts to improve in the areas we highlighted as causes of concern or areas of improvement, which I recognise. But, despite these improvements, more is required to place the constabulary in a position where it is consistently providing a good standard of service to its local communities. “I look forward to seeing how the constabulary continues to work to improve its performance, which I will be closely monitoring.”

Get the report

PEEL 2023–2025: An inspection of Gloucestershire Constabulary

Notes