Gloucestershire Credit Union Ltd declared in default: FSCS to protect its 1,417 members

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) has stepped in to protect the members of Gloucestershire Credit Union Limited, which has stopped trading and is now in default.

FSCS will compensate most of the 1,417 members within seven days. Using the Credit Union’s records FSCS will send members a cheque for their balance automatically. FSCS expects the total compensation for Gloucestershire Credit Union Limited to be around £600,586.

Where contact details are missing for members who still have money in their Gloucestershire Credit Union account FSCS will not be able to issue cheques to these members immediately.

Anyone who believes they still have money in an account with the Credit Union but has not received a compensation cheque from FSCS within seven days should contact the Joint Administrators, James Sleight and Peter Hart of PKF Geoffrey Martin & Co Limited.

A dedicated page on the FSCS website includes questions and answers which may be useful for members of Gloucestershire Credit Union Limited.

For more information on how FSCS can protect people with current or savings accounts in credit unions, banks and building societies, please visit the FSCS website and our ‘What we cover’ page.

Any questions about Gloucestershire Credit Union Limited can be directed to the Joint Administrators, James Sleight and Peter Hart of PKF Geoffrey Martin & Co Limited on 01452 595 290 or 01452 422 712, or alternatively call 0113 244 5141 or email gcul@pkfgm.co.uk.

Any post should be addressed to Gloucestershire Credit Union Limited c/o PKF Geoffrey Martin & Co Limited, 3rd Floor, One Park Row, Leeds, LS1 5HN.