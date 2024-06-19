Natural England
Glue traps licensing scheme opens
A licensing regime for the use of rodent glue traps has opened to applicants today (19 June) .
A licensing regime for the use of rodent glue traps has opened to applicants today (19 June) ahead of new restrictions coming into force on 31 July. From that date it will be an offence to use glue traps for rodent control unless done under a licence.
Licences will be issued to professional pest controllers for the purpose of preserving public health and safety. Glue traps will only be permitted for use in exceptional circumstances where there is no alternative satisfactory solution.
The Glue Traps (Offences) Act 2022 aims to improve humaneness for target rodents, but also other animals that can sometimes become accidentally trapped. The Act gave users and suppliers of glue traps two years in which to finish off their existing stock and move to alternative methods of rodent control.
Defra has appointed Natural England as the licensing authority. Natural England has worked with Defra to develop a licensing regime that will only permit appropriate and strictly controlled use of glue traps. Professional pest controllers can find further information on the licence application process from today on Glue trap licences - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).
Natural England has a responsibility to protect the welfare of animals affected by wildlife licences. Natural England provides guidance on animal welfare and is the licensing authority for other welfare-based licensing regimes.
Natural England welcomes feedback on this new licensing regime. For further information or to provide feedback, please contact us via: enquiries@naturalengland.org.uk.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/glue-traps-licensing-scheme-opens
