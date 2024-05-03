Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
GMP officer dismissed after admitting he sexually assaulted child
A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer has been dismissed after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a child under 13.
PC Dean Dempster, 35, will also be barred from any future role in policing following the outcome of an accelerated misconduct hearing, held by GMP yesterday (2 May).
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed an investigation, carried out by GMP’s Professional Standards Directorate, following referrals from the force relating to PC Dempster’s conduct.
He appeared at Liverpool Crown Court on 28 February, where he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child.
IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates yesterday said:
“PC Dempster’s actions were utterly appalling, and he is now facing the consequences.
“This investigation into his conduct was directed by the IOPC to provide independent oversight.
“GMP and IOPC investigators have worked quickly to safeguard a vulnerable victim and ensure PC Dempster’s prompt dismissal.”
PC Dempster is due to face sentencing for his offence at a future date.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/gmp-officer-dismissed-after-admitting-he-sexually-assaulted-child
