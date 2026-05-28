Going for green with Team England

We’re bringing environmental sustainability to the forefront during this week’s King’s Baton Relay ahead of the Commonwealth Games in July.

We’ve linked up with Team England to shine a light on environmental sustainability in sport ahead of this summer’s Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

With the help of our £30,000 donation, Team England are travelling around the country in an electric taxi to complete the customary King’s Baton Relay.

They’re taking the baton to various locations, each of which will focus on a different sport and athlete, before finishing in the host city in time for the Games, which take place from 23 July to 2 August.

One of the stops on that journey is Malmesbury Bowls Club in Wiltshire, who we’ve supported with £100,000 over the last eight years, including funding to install an artificial green and then, in early 2025, to restore it after heavy flood damage.

Club secretary Alan Rice-Smith praised the "fantastic support" we’ve provided for his club, which has been vulnerable during storms because of its proximity to a river.

He said: "We had to make some difficult decisions in 2018, as to whether we should reinstall another grass green, knowing its vulnerability, or to go to this artificial green that we chose.

"Sport England understood our plight and they’ve significantly supported us, along with other sponsors, to get our club into this position."