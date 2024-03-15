Environment Agency
Going the extra mile: Environment Agency fleet awarded Earned Recognition status
The Environment Agency is the first government agency recognised under the Earned Recognition scheme for high standards in safety and compliance across its HGV fleet.
The Environment Agency has become the first government agency to be recognised under the Driver and Vehicle Standard Agency’s Earned Recognition scheme, it has been announced today (Friday 15 March).
Earned Recognition status allows transport operators to demonstrate they meet high levels of safety and compliance standards, as set by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA). Becoming the first government agency to join the scheme demonstrates that the Environment Agency is an exemplary operator in the field.
The new status also means EA vehicles are less likely to be stopped for inspections, in exchange for regularly sharing performance information around vehicle and driver compliance with the DVSA.
The Environment Agency’s fleet of 33 Heavy Goods Vehicles – ranging in weight from 7.5-44 tonnes – supports a variety of operational and incident response activities, including the delivery of vital equipment such as plant machinery, pumps and temporary flood defence barriers to communities at risk of flooding.
Neil Davies, the Environment Agency’s Director of Sustainability, Funding and Service Operations, said:
Gaining Earned Recognition for our management of this essential part of our fleet is the result of great collaborative work by our Fleet and Operations teams and is the culmination of several years of hard graft. It demonstrates our commitment to upholding high standards of road safety, safeguarding both our drivers and the public.
We are immensely proud of this achievement, which will support our wider efforts to protect people and the environment.
Marian Kitson, DVSA’s Director of Enforcement, said:
We’re pleased that the Environment Agency has joined our Earned Recognition Scheme. They have become the first government agency to achieve this status.
Membership of the Earned Recognition scheme shows the Environment Agency are committed to meeting the highest safety standards for their commercial vehicles and drivers.
Earned Recognition Scheme
Earned Recognition is a voluntary scheme that allows transport operators to demonstrate that they meet certain safety and vehicle compliance standards set by the DVSA. Acceptance into the scheme requires applicants to successfully complete a detailed audit conducted by a DVSA approved auditor. The scheme’s audit criteria covers: operator licences, transport manager understanding of operations, vehicle standards, drivers’ hours, operation management, security management, driver management, training, and carriage of dangerous goods.
The Environment Agency will regularly submit data and monitor its own compliance to maintain the Earned Recognition Standard.
