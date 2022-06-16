Good Food Nation Bill Passed

Scottish Parliament passes the bill after Stage 3 debate.

The Bill enshrines in law the Scottish Government’s commitment to Scotland being a Good Food Nation, where people from every walk of life take pride and pleasure in, and benefit from, the food they produce, buy, cook, serve, and eat each day.

Our world-leading approach will create links between policy at the national and local levels, with Government, local authorities and health boards all creating good food nation plans. Those plans will set out clear outcomes, indicators and policies across a range of areas relating to food including the environment, health and the economy.

A Food Commission will also be established for scrutinising and making recommendations in relation to the good food nation plans and progress reports; conducting research; and providing advice to Scottish Ministers and relevant authorities in carrying out their duties under the Bill.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon yesterday said:

“The Good Food Nation Bill reinforces our commitment to ensuring that everyone in Scotland has access to healthy, nutritious fare and that businesses and public kitchens commit to producing, selling and serving good food. “Organisations can play a leading role in this process – looking at how they boost local procurement, cut down food waste and packaging and use in-season produce as well disposing of food waste in an environmentally friendly way. “In addition, food education can equip school pupils with the key skills they need to cook tasty, nutritious meals using the incredible array of world-class produce we have, and also make informed food choices when they are away from home. “I would like to extend my gratitude to my colleagues in parliament, partners and everyone involved in making this a reality. The passing of this Bill lays down the foundation, and gives us a firm start, to achieving our goal of being a Good Food Nation.”

David Thomson CEO Food & Drink Federation Scotland yesterday said:

“FDF Scotland welcomes the Good Food Nation Bill and highly values the importance the Scottish Government places on food and drink. “The Bill will be a key element in ensuring that Scotland’s critical food and drink producers are supported in their journey to a sustainable, resilient and profitable future.” Director of Nourish Scotland, and member of the Scottish Food Coalition, Pete Ritchie said: "The good food nation bill lays the foundation for transforming Scotland's food system for future generations, with benefits for health, climate, nature, communities and businesses. “It’s good that the Bill’s been strengthened by the establishment of an independent food commission. The challenge now is to build on the cross party support for the Bill to develop ambitious cross cutting food plans and policies at local and national level."

