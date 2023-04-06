Met Office
|Printable version
Good Friday: but not so good on Easter Monday
After an unsettled spell to end the working week, the Easter Bank Holiday weekend will open with a good deal of fine and settled weather.
However, a weather system in the Atlantic is poised to introduce more unsettled conditions by Easter Monday.
Dan Suri is a Met Office Chief Forecaster. He said: “Ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, unsettled conditions will see bands of rain – with some heavy bursts in places – moving eastwards through the rest of Wednesday and early Thursday. As this clears a mixture of sunshine and showers will prevail for much of Thursday before a more settled pattern establishes for Good Friday and Easter Saturday as high pressure begins to build.”
For many, Good Friday will be free of rain with spells of sunshine, especially in the west. However, eastern coastal stretches are likely to be cloudier, bringing some light rain or showers and perhaps some fog patches from the North Sea. It will be a chilly start to Good Friday with a frost in many western areas, although regions under sunnier skies will see temperatures rise as high as 16°C or 17°C during the day.
David Oliver, a Met Office Deputy Chief forecaster, said: “Similar conditions are likely for much of the UK on Easter Saturday, but during the second half of the Easter weekend the Atlantic will increasingly exert its influence.
“A frontal system is expected to move in from the west and displace the high pressure lying across the UK. This will spread rain across all areas during the latter part of Easter Sunday and through Easter Monday, although there is some uncertainty regarding its exact timing. Once the rain clears blustery showers are likely to follow in its wake across many areas.”
You can check the latest forecast on our website, by following us on Twitter and Facebook, as well as on our mobile app which is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from the Google Play store. Keep track of current weather warnings on the weather warning page.
Original article link: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/about-us/press-office/news/weather-and-climate/2023/what-does-easter-have-in-store
Latest News from
Met Office
A changeable week ahead04/04/2023 10:15:00
After a mostly fine and settled start, there will be some more unsettled weather followed by a drier, brighter end to the week.
Wettest March in over 40 years for England and Wales03/04/2023 15:15:15
England and Wales had their respective wettest Marches since 1981, with Northern Ireland also seeing one of its wettest Marches on record.
Do you know what climate action to take for a safer future?24/03/2023 15:10:00
The science is clear, the climate is changing. The Met Office is one of the UK’s foremost climate change research centres, carrying out world-leading research.
Over half of public making low-carbon decisions22/03/2023 14:15:00
Polling by the Met Office shows that over half the British public are consciously making low-carbon choices, with nearly two thirds wanting to do more.
Reducing odds to limit warming to 1.5°C rise21/03/2023 12:15:00
Aspirations of halving global emissions by 2030 would only deliver a 50:50 chance of keeping the most ambitious pledge of the Paris Agreement alive, says the Met Office.
Mixed week of rain, wind and snow14/03/2023 15:25:00
This week will see unsettled weather for many. There will be some snow and ice at first, mainly in the north, but conditions will turn milder later in the week.
A brief respite for some before cold returns10/03/2023 16:25:00
Wintry conditions will be slowly easing their grip on most parts of the UK over the weekend, but a return to colder conditions for many is likely in the early part of next week.
Has it been an unusually cold start to March?09/03/2023 13:15:00
March heralds the start of Meteorological Spring, and with daffodils, snowdrops and crocuses making an appearance many of us start to think of warmer sunshine and longer days.