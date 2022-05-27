Online Centres Network
Good Things Foundation launches a new strategy
We're delighted to share with you our ambitious new strategy: Let’s Fix The Digital Divide - for Good.
The Covid-19 pandemic has significantly changed the way we all live and work - and the way we operate as a charity and understand digital exclusion has shifted. The pandemic didn’t create the digital divide - but it did expose and exacerbate it. Fixing the digital divide is an urgent priority.
Our ambitious strategy sets out our plans to to engage 1 million people and support 5,000 Digital Inclusion Hubs across the nation by 2025.
We want everyone to have the internet access they need, everyone to have somewhere local to go for help to use the internet, and everyone to feel able and safe in the online world. We’ll do this with our new offer - which incorporates the National Databank, the National Device Bank and the National Digital Inclusion Network. However, we can’t do this alone - it will take many people and many organisations to succeed.
We encourage you to share our ambitious new strategy to your partners and networks. Our Group CEO, Helen Milner OBE, recently talked at a network meet-up about what the new strategy means for the Online Centres Network, you can catch up on the video by following the link below.
