WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Good Work Index Wales: Workplace conflict puts strain on job quality for a quarter of Welsh workers
Almost a quarter (23%) of employees in Wales have experienced workplace conflict over the past year and of those, more than half (56%) chose not to report incidents according to the CIPD Good Work Index 2024.
Women in Wales are also more likely to experience conflict at work with 27% reporting incidents compared to just 19% of male employees.
In response, the CIPD is calling for Welsh employers to focus on line management training and address the underlying causes of conflict, such as poor management practices and excessive workloads.
The CIPD Good Work Index – which surveyed over 500 Welsh workers - provides an annual benchmark of good work across the UK. It measures a wide range of job quality aspects, including the day-to-day experiences of workers and the impact of work on health and wellbeing.
Further findings reveal that employees in Wales have mixed feelings towards senior leaders, with around a quarter lacking confidence in them (27%), not trusting them to act with integrity (25%), nor see their vision (22%).
Lesley Richards, Head of the CIPD in Wales, the professional body for HR and people development, said:
“Line management training should be a priority for employers in Wales, so managers can foster more positive relationships in their teams, encourage open conversations about difficult topics, and address any conflict early on, before it has a chance to escalate.
“It’s also important to pinpoint and address the underlying causes of conflict, including excessive workloads, exhaustion and pressure.”
The CIPD’s survey in Wales revealed employees’ most common response to conflict was to simply “let it go” (56%), followed by having a discussion with a manager and/or HR (22%), informal discussions, either with someone outside work such as family or friends (20%) or with the other person involved (17%). Very few (1%) took the case to an employment tribunal.
Alison Love, managing director at Cardiff-based workplace and employment mediation specialist, Resolution at Work, said:
“These findings echo our own experience and also other recent surveys and reports. There is no doubt that workplace conflict is on the rise and we have seen an increase in instructions for workplace mediations and conflict resolution services, particularly with regard to group or team conflict. The role of line manager is crucial as they are in a good position to intervene at an early stage to resolve unhealthy conflict and promote positive challenge.
“Sadly, all too often managers lack the skills or confidence to intervene in an appropriate way and avoidance is an overused response. We have been expanding our training offering to reflect this requirement and have been working with clients to upskill managers and HR practitioners in understanding the benefits of early informal resolution, the options for resolution and the skills required to do so.”
- This year’s report demonstrates that despite reports of conflict, overall job satisfaction in Wales in 2024 is high, with over two-thirds of employees (71%) satisfied with their job.
- Pay satisfaction has also improved this year with almost half (48%) reporting they feel their pay reflects their achievements and responsibilities compared to 43% last year.
- Flexibility and work-life balance are especially positive in Wales this year with over three quarters (76%) finding it easy to take time off during work hours.
Notes to editors
- This survey report is based on the seventh annual UK Working Lives survey conducted in 2024. All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 505 adults in Wales. Fieldwork was undertaken between 8 January and 15 February. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all working adults in Wales (aged 18+).
If you wish to reproduce this press release on your website, please link back to this page as the original source
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
NHS Confederation - NHS leaders preparing for strikes but not too late for junior doctors to call them off26/06/2024 13:25:00
Junior doctors are set to go on strike from Thursday 27 June to Tuesday 2 July.
Flexible working arrangements can help employees keep cool in hot weather, says the CIPD26/06/2024 11:25:00
Commenting on this week’s hot weather and its potential impact on work, the CIPD urges employers to explore flexible working arrangements where possible
New government “must change law on hot workplaces”, warns TUC25/06/2024 15:15:15
TUC says hot workplaces put workers at risk of range of health problems – including cancer.
TUC – child poverty in working households has increased by over 1,300 a week since 201025/06/2024 13:20:00
Analysis shows number of kids growing up in poverty in working households increased by 44% (+900,000) between 2010 and 2023.
Output volumes unchanged, but expectations remain positive - CBI Industrial Trends Survey June 202425/06/2024 11:05:00
Manufacturers reported that output volumes were broadly unchanged in the three months to June, after rising for the first time in a year and a half in the quarter to May, according to the CBI’s latest Industrial Trends Survey (ITS).
CBI interest rate response June 202424/06/2024 13:05:00
Alpesh Paleja, Interim Deputy Chief Economist recently (20 June 2024) responded to the CBI interest rate June 2024.
CIPD - Working Lives Scotland: Workplace conflict puts strain on Scottish workers’ health and job quality24/06/2024 10:05:00
People who experience conflict in the workplace have lower job satisfaction and are more likely to experience poorer mental and physical health, according to the CIPD’s Working Lives Scotland 2024 report.
NHS Confederation - NHS waiting lists rise despite exceptional levels of activity24/06/2024 09:05:00
Darren Hughes, director of the Welsh NHS Confederation, responds to the latest performance figures for the NHS in Wales.
CBI Cymru Women's Leadership Survey aims to help tackle workplace gender inequality20/06/2024 13:15:00
CBI Cymru aims to tackle barriers to gender equality in the workplace with the launch of a Wales-wide online survey.