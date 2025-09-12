Goodlord becomes NRLA’s exclusive tenant referencing partner

The UK’s leading lettings services provider, Goodlord, has today announced that it is set to become the NRLA’s official and exclusive referencing partner. As the UK’s largest membership organisation for private landlords, the NRLA supports over 110,000 members. As part of the range of services it provides, the NRLA processes thousands of references each year on behalf of its landlord community.

The NRLA will be the first Goodlord partner to use Goodlord’s new Public Referencing API - integrating Goodlord’s market-leading referencing directly into NRLA’s platform. This will power all referencing services going forward, providing members with fast, reliable tenant checks without needing to adopt Goodlord’s full business software.

NRLA customers will benefit from Goodlord's PRO referencing service (NRLA full reference), which offers comprehensive tenant references, including checks for anti-money laundering (AML), sanctions, politically exposed persons (PEPs), and ID verification. Goodlord's anti-fraud technology also allows references to be completed within 24 hours on average by directly accessing information from trusted sources like banks, payroll providers, and HMRC, reducing risk and removing the need for tenants to supply their own documents.

With a range of new regulations and challenges facing the PRS - from sanctions checks to AI fraud - this partnership has been designed to reduce stress and provide peace of mind for the NRLA’s membership community.

William Reeve, CEO at Goodlord, recently commented:

“The NRLA provides a backbone of support across the PRS. They are unwavering champions of the sector and always committed to advancing it for the better. We’re therefore very excited to partner with them and, through our newly launched API service, to support the referencing needs for their landlords. This collaboration will bring a huge range of benefits to landlords across the country; driving up compliance and driving down stress at a critical time for the market.”

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive at the NRLA, recently said:

"Landlords need to have the confidence that their tenants have been carefully referenced and vetted, particularly at a time when compliance requirements are becoming more complex and the risk of fraud is on the rise”. “By partnering with Goodlord, we can give our members access to cutting-edge technology that delivers reliable and secure referencing for our members.”

