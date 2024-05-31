Goodlord integrates with Safe2 to boost property compliance

Lettings technology platform Goodlord has partnered with Safe2, the leading provider of property safety certificates, to make it easier for agents to ensure properties are compliant with fire, gas, and electrical safety, as well as energy performance requirements.

Safe2, which was recently acquired by the NRLA, provides market leading access to the experienced engineers and tradespeople agents need to ensure properties stay compliant with key regulations, such as gas safety, energy performance and electrical installations standards. Their offering means lettings professionals across the UK can reduce the time and resources required to meet their obligations.

Goodlord customers will now be able to access Safe2’s services through their existing dashboard. This means key information on their tenancies can be seamlessly and securely shared with Safe2, making it much simpler and quicker to arrange relevant inspections and record certificates. Combined with timely reminders about when certificates are about to expire and which are pending completion for new tenancies or properties, this partnership will make staying compliant hassle-free.

Captions: William Reeve, CEO at Goodlord (left) is pictured alongside James Kent.

James Kent, Founder of Safe2, comments:

“A partnership between Safe2 and Goodlord is a no brainer. The two services will work hand-in-hand to keep homes safe and compliant. “Goodlord is relied upon by hundreds of letting agents and Safe2 will add value from day one. "By coming together, we can make the process of staying compliant even easier and ensure every Goodlord user has access to affordable, hassle-free support at the click of a button.”

Phil Noble, Product Lead at Goodlord, adds:

“Our mission at Goodlord is to do everything we can to make the renting process easier, faster, and more effective for everyone. Landlords need to ensure they are compliant with all the latest regulations and this integration with Safe2 will make meeting these obligations seamless.”

The integration is now live on the Goodlord platform. Goodlord users who take advantage of the Safe2 services via this integration will also receive a 5% discount on any certification and inspection service driving down the cost of convenience.

Notes

If you would like any further information about this announcement, or have any other questions at all, please contact us at press@nrla.org.uk.

About Safe2

Safe2 are the perfect solution for your property compliance certificates and with our market-leading online platform, you can order any required certificate with just a click of a button. Safe2 will seamlessly organise the inspection and arrange the date with either the tenant or letting agent and keep you updated along the way.

About Goodlord

Goodlord was founded in 2014 and is a property technology company on a mission to provide the best renting experience in the world.

Goodlord brings together the core elements of the lettings process in one integrated online platform.

Goodlord significantly improves the renting process for agents, landlords and tenants alike, while integrating market-leading products and services at the optimal time for improved conversion rates and profits.

The platform processes tens of thousands of tenancies per month, supporting over one million users each year.

For more information see www.goodlord.co