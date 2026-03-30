Gorton and Denton by-election investigation statement

Following the conclusion of the Greater Manchester Police investigation, which found no evidence of any intent to influence or refrain any person from voting at the Gorton and Denton by-election, Vijay Rangarajan, Chief Executive of the Electoral Commission, recently said:

“Public trust in elections is essential. We take allegations of fraud or about how polls are conducted very seriously, and we are grateful that Greater Manchester Police have properly investigated to establish the facts. Voters must be able to trust that our elections are secure and conducted with integrity.

“It is equally important that any allegations about the security and integrity of elections are supported by evidence, so voters have accurate information about how polls are conducted. GMP have found no evidence of any intent to influence or refrain any person from voting. We will discuss with Democracy Volunteers the definitions they use and the training they give their observers.

“The law is clear that voters must be able to mark their ballot independently and in secret. It is a criminal offence to interfere with that right. Polling station staff are trained to intervene where necessary to protect the secrecy of the ballot – and did so during this by-election.

“We will continue to support electoral administrators and polling staff to protect the integrity of the polls and will run our fraud prevention and awareness campaign in partnership with Crimestoppers to remind voters to complete their ballot independently and in private.

“We have recently updated our Code of Practice and guidance for electoral observers, following extensive consultation over the past year, and have now published them. This will help accredited observers understand the standards expected of them and how to raise concerns appropriately. A range of safeguards support elections in the UK to help ensure they are run securely and that voters can cast their ballot in private.

“I have written today to the Reform Party and Conservative Party to answer their letters on this issue.”