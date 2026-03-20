Got a…gap in your tax knowledge? Get ‘Tax Confident’

HMRC launches Tax Confident, a new website to help people understand tax in plain, simple terms.

HMRC launches ‘Tax Confident’ website designed to fill tax knowledge gaps. It covers tax essentials from setting up a business to retirement.

Improving customer experience is key to HMRC’s Transformation Roadmap and supports the government’s Plan for Growth.

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has launched a new ‘Tax Confident’ website and is encouraging people to use it to help fill their tax knowledge gaps.

It is designed around real-life situations, helping people to find information that is relevant to their circumstances such as ‘tax in retirement’, ‘small businesses’ and ‘working life’. The website also features ‘tax basics’, to help people understand the essentials and includes information about the free HMRC app and extra support team in the ‘getting more support’ section.

With simple explanations, videos, and examples, Tax Confident makes it easier for people to understand tax. It also has links to GOV.UK guidance for when people are ready for more detail.

Launched in March 2026, Tax Confident will grow over time. As well as the basics, current resources are aimed at pensioners, and people establishing new small businesses, who sometimes feel unsure about tax and are more likely to look for help.

Myrtle Lloyd, HMRC’s Chief Customer Officer, said:

We know that tax can feel confusing at times, especially when you are not sure where to start. HMRC’s Tax Confident website is here to help people get to grips with the basics, covering everything from the tax essentials for new businesses to the need-to-knows for retirement. Tax Confident is designed to help you feel informed, capable and in control when it comes to managing your tax.

The website was designed with support from partners including the Administrative Burdens Advisory Board (ABAB).

Rebecca Benneyworth, ABAB member, said:

Tax can feel daunting, particularly for those new to running their own business. ABAB welcomes the launch of Tax Confident as a straightforward, accessible resource that small businesses have been asking for. We are pleased to see HMRC taking this step to help people feel more informed and in control of their tax.

GOV.UK remains the primary resource for detailed guidance and for completing HMRC related tasks. Tax Confident is about helping people feel ready to take that next step.

Further information

Tax Confident is an educational campaign resource launched by HMRC to support our customers.

A YouTube explainer is also available.

HMRC already supports primary and secondary school students with Tax Facts, our successful free-to-use tax education programme.