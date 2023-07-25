Gove calls for delay to rented housing energy efficiency plans - NRLA responds

The NRLA has responded to comments by Housing Secretary Michael Gove MP suggesting that energy efficiency proposals for landlords should be delayed in light of the significant financial pressures they now face across the market.

In an interview with The Telegraph, Gove argues that the Government should "relax the pace" of proposed reforms which would prevent landlords from renting out their homes if they fail to meet a new minimum energy efficiency threshold by 2028.

Responding to the Secretary of State's remarks, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said: