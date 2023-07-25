National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
Gove calls for delay to rented housing energy efficiency plans - NRLA responds
The NRLA has responded to comments by Housing Secretary Michael Gove MP suggesting that energy efficiency proposals for landlords should be delayed in light of the significant financial pressures they now face across the market.
In an interview with The Telegraph, Gove argues that the Government should "relax the pace" of proposed reforms which would prevent landlords from renting out their homes if they fail to meet a new minimum energy efficiency threshold by 2028.
Responding to the Secretary of State's remarks, Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, recently said:
"It is over two years since the Government completed its consultation on energy efficiency standards in rented homes. As a result of the delay in responding to this, there was never any hope of meeting the originally proposed deadlines, as we told the Minister earlier this month.
"The NRLA wants to see properties as energy efficient as possible, but the sector needs certainty about how and when this will happen. Ministers need to develop a proper plan that includes a fair financial package to support improvements in the private rented sector. We will continue to work with all parties to develop pragmatic and workable proposals.”
