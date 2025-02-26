National Audit Office Press Releases
|Printable version
Government a long way from achieving its vision of containing antimicrobial resistance
- Government is taking the threat of antimicrobial resistance (AMR) seriously but resistant infections are rising
- Only one of the government’s five targets to help contain the threat posed by AMR was met or is on track
- It is proving hard to shift the behaviours of millions of citizens and thousands of institutions
AMR is a serious threat globally and to the UK1 and, if not addressed, the consequences for health, life expectancy, the functioning of the NHS and the wider economy will be huge.
But a new report2 from the National Audit Office, Investigation into how government is addressing antimicrobial resistance, finds that the government’s response to the issue over the last five years, the AMR National Action Plan 2019-2024, has made limited progress.
Antimicrobials are therapeutic substances, such as antibiotics, designed to treat infections and prevent their spread. Their use, overuse and misuse mean public health could be compromised in future as more pathogens (the organisms which cause disease) evolve and develop resistance to antibiotics and other antimicrobials. Already, AMR contributes to an estimated 35,200 deaths annually in the UK.
Government is taking the problem seriously, with AMR identified as one of 26 chronic national risks. But, despite a 20-year vision, a cross-government approach and some innovative solutions, including subscription arrangements for procuring antibiotics, the report finds that the UK remains a long way from the vision and objectives the government expressed in 2019: a lower burden of infection; the optimal use of antimicrobials; and new treatments so that everyday illnesses can continue to be cured.
Of five domestic targets set in 2019, only one – reducing the use of antibiotics in food producing animals – was met. Drug-resistant infections in humans have increased by 13% since 2018, despite a target to reduce them by 10%3.
The COVID-19 pandemic and demographic changes have complicated efforts to combat AMR. Patients are arriving in hospital with more pre-existing conditions and staying for longer, leading to an increase in the potential for opportunistic infections4. The condition of the NHS estate has also seriously deteriorated in recent years, which can make it harder to keep buildings clean and isolate infectious patients.
A number of areas now need particular focus, the report says:
It is not clear that health workers and the public yet have sufficient awareness of the threat AMR poses. In 2018, only 49% of the UK public knew that antibiotics do not work against viruses and there is limited evidence so far of the impact of public awareness campaigns.
NHS England has made progress with trialling a subscription model to procure antibiotics, which could incentivise the development of new drugs. The results of this important new approach, set to cost an estimated £1.9 billion for supplying these antimicrobials to the NHS over 16 years, need to be carefully tracked and evaluated.
More work is needed to understand the impact of the UK’s aquatic environment on AMR, especially through the increasing incidence of untreated wastewater spills5.
The report found that the new AMR National Action Plan, covering 2024-20296, had more achievable targets than its predecessor, but in some cases it was unclear whether meeting them would reduce the burden of AMR in the UK.
"Antimicrobial resistance presents a major public health threat and addressing it is a multifaceted challenge. Government is responding but, so far, the results have been limited and the country needs to become more resilient to this long-term risk.
“Government needs to consider whether its existing commitments and other efforts across the public sector will be enough to achieve its 20-year vision to contain and control AMR."
Gareth Davies, head of the NAO
Read the full report
Investigation into how government is addressing antimicrobial resistance
Notes for editors
- AMR is and will always be a global phenomenon. The UK has sought to play a leading role in the international fight against AMR, with DHSC spending £417 million on research and international aid related to AMR between 2020-21 and 2023-24 (out of total direct spending by government on AMR of £567 million).
- We conduct investigations to establish the underlying facts in circumstances where concerns have been raised with us, or in response to intelligence that we have gathered through our wider work. We are investigating the government response to AMR because it is a serious public health threat, and because the UK’s experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic showed the country was not as resilient to such threats as it expected to be.
- Government’s second target was to deliver a 10% reduction in specific drug resistant infections in the UK between 2018 and 2025
- All parts of the NHS remain under operational and financial pressure, as also evidenced in our 2024 report, NHS financial management and sustainability 2024.
- The build-up of AMR-driving chemicals in wastewater and the wider aquatic environment can affect the prevalence and diversity of AMR in the environment. In the UK, this impact is likely being exacerbated by the increasing incidence of untreated wastewater entering waterways via storm overflows.
- Stated areas of focus include the need to improve public and professional awareness of AMR, and to apply a UK-wide One Health approach.
Original article link: https://www.nao.org.uk/press-releases/government-a-long-way-from-achieving-its-vision-of-containing-antimicrobial-resistance/
Latest News from
National Audit Office Press Releases
FCDO’s £285 million investment in St Helena Airport has not yet achieved expected benefits12/02/2025 15:05:00
The construction of the airport on the island of St Helena has not yet increased the island’s self-generated income, expected mainly through tourism, to enable the island to become financially self-sufficient by 2043 as FCDO set out in the business case, a new NAO report says.
Increasingly complex tax system burdens government and business with billions in admin costs11/02/2025 11:15:00
An increasingly complex tax system, more people paying tax and HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) investing in staff and IT contributed to HMRC’s costs of collecting tax rising by 15% (£563 million) in real terms between 2019-20 and 2023-24, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.
Innovation key to realising “immense opportunities” for productivity and resilience gains in public services, NAO head to say in annual speech05/02/2025 16:20:00
Government must embrace a fast-learning approach when investing in AI and other areas of innovation if it is to unlock the “immense opportunities” for boosting productivity and strengthening resilience in the UK public sector, the head of the National Audit Office (NAO) said on Tuesday 4 February.
Government’s efforts to address violence against women and girls have not yet improved outcomes for victims31/01/2025 15:15:00
Violence against women and girls is a significant problem that affects at least one in twelve women every year, but efforts by the Home Office and other government departments to address the issue in recent years have not led to improved outcomes for the victims of these crimes or the safety of women and girls more widely, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report
Cyber threat to UK government is severe and advancing quickly, spending watchdog finds29/01/2025 16:15:00
The cyber threat to UK government is severe and advancing quickly; government must act now1 to protect its own operations and key public services, according to a new report published by the public spending watchdog.
Government building maintenance backlog is at least £49 billion, spending watchdog says22/01/2025 13:15:00
The public spending watchdog has estimated that the government’s maintenance backlog is at least £49 billion; government will need to consider the best way to manage its assets alongside its long-term investment plans, in addition to the cost of ongoing maintenance, to bring property condition to a satisfactory level.
Public services can benefit from government improving how it works with technology suppliers16/01/2025 15:25:00
Government can save significant sums of time and money by improving how it engages with technology suppliers; but only if it learns from its past procurement approaches to large-scale digital transformation projects which have experienced decades of poor progress and billions of pounds in cost increases
DCMS makes progress in recovering COVID-era sports and culture loans, but long-term plan needed18/12/2024 16:05:00
Government has made progress in collecting repayments of COVID-era support loans issued to the sports and culture sectors – although risks remain to future recoveries and whether the repayments can be managed at scale, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report.1,2
Spending watchdog finds chargepoint rollout on track, but several hurdles remain13/12/2024 15:20:00
Public electric vehicle chargepoint installations are currently on track to meet the minimum 300,000 needed across the UK by 2030, but government faces challenges to address the location of chargepoints, their accessibility and wider barriers such as planning rules, according to a new National Audit Office (NAO) report