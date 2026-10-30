Department of Health and Social Care
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Government accepts advice on spring 2027 COVID-19 vaccinations
Government confirms eligibility for the spring 2027 COVID-19 vaccination programme in line with JCVI advice
The government has accepted advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on eligibility for the spring 2027 COVID-19 vaccination programme.
The JCVI is the independent expert committee advising the government on vaccination.
In the upcoming spring 2027 campaign, in line with JCVI advice, a COVID-19 vaccination will be offered to:
- adults aged 75 and over
- those aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed
- all residents of care homes for older adults
These cohorts are the same as those eligible for previous COVID-19 spring vaccination programmes.
The government remains committed to protecting those most vulnerable to serious outcomes from COVID-19 through vaccination, as guided by the independent JCVI.
Dame Diana Johnson, Minister of State for Public Health and Patient Safety, said
Older adults and people who are immunosuppressed remain at higher risk from COVID-19. Following the expert advice of JCVI, we will offer vaccinations to those at the highest risk in spring 2027.
Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from serious illness and I encourage everyone eligible to take up the offer.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-accepts-advice-on-spring-2027-covid-19-vaccinations
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