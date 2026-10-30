Government accepts advice on spring 2027 COVID-19 vaccinations

Government confirms eligibility for the spring 2027 COVID-19 vaccination programme in line with JCVI advice

The government has accepted advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on eligibility for the spring 2027 COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The JCVI is the independent expert committee advising the government on vaccination.

In the upcoming spring 2027 campaign, in line with JCVI advice, a COVID-19 vaccination will be offered to:

adults aged 75 and over

those aged 6 months and over who are immunosuppressed

all residents of care homes for older adults

These cohorts are the same as those eligible for previous COVID-19 spring vaccination programmes.

The government remains committed to protecting those most vulnerable to serious outcomes from COVID-19 through vaccination, as guided by the independent JCVI.

Dame Diana Johnson, Minister of State for Public Health and Patient Safety, said