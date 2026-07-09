Government action so children do not pay for a parent’s crime

Children with a parent in prison will be recognised earlier and connected to support under a new government pilot to help them thrive

New scheme will recognise ‘hidden’ children and connect them to vital support

Around 193,000 children have a parent in prison

Part of Government action to stop kids falling through the cracks

Vulnerable children with a parent in prison will be recognised earlier and better supported under Government efforts to give every child the best start in life.

A new scheme launching this summer will join up information held across public services – including prisons, police and local councils. This will mean, for the first time, police forces will share information with local authorities in targeted areas about parents who have gone into prison, and government will bring together existing data to share it with local authorities, meaning children and families get the vital support to health, education and social services.

An estimated 193,000 children in England and Wales have a parent in prison each year, which can have long-lasting impacts on their schooling, mental health and future job prospects as they grow up.

Currently information is fragmented and split across services meaning children are too often at risk of falling through the cracks and missing out on support that puts them on the backfoot through no fault of their own.

The scheme will initially target areas with high rates of parental imprisonment, learning from what works, with an ambition to roll out across more areas of the country – delivering on a manifesto commitment to better support children with a parent in custody.

Minister for Sentencing and Youth Justice, Jake Richards, said:

For too long, these children have been invisible to the system. If we do not know who they are, we cannot support them - and if we cannot support them, we risk another generation being pulled into a cycle of disadvantage. We made a promise to protect these children and stop them paying the price for their parents’ crimes. Today we are making good on that pledge.

Minister for Children, Josh MacAlister, said:

No child should be defined by the actions of a parent, especially when that parent is in prison. This pilot will deliver urgently needed support for children’s mental health, education and wellbeing, helping those with a parent in prison to overcome challenges and thrive. It is a crucial step in breaking the link between background and success.

Once identified, families will be offered tailored support according to their individual needs. This will include helping children with their emotional wellbeing, confidence and sense of belonging.

Families will also be connected to local services such as Family Hubs, and directed to a range of other support including help with physical and mental health, housing advice, youth services, and services run by local charities.

POPS Director, Lynn Kelly, said:

POPS welcomes the Government’s commitment to improving support for children affected by parental imprisonment. POPS is a charity with 40 years’ experience of working in prisons and in the community, delivering support, guidance and interventions to children and families affected by the justice system. Our experience demonstrates that children and their families benefit significantly from early, specialist and non-judgemental support. As pilot programmes develop, we welcome the opportunity to share both our experience and the lived experiences of the children and families who use our services. We look forward to seeing the knowledge and expertise of the third sector placed at the heart of the design and delivery of this important work.

Diane Curry OBE, Clinks Families Network Co-ordinator, said:

Children and young people affected by parental imprisonment need support in trusted spaces within their own communities, shaped by the needs they identify. Understanding the impact of parental imprisonment and other vital factors is essential to designing this support to combat any further stigmatisation experienced by children and their families. Clinks Families Network members, and the children and families they support, will continue to contribute to discussions on how the proposed pilots should develop to achieve the best possible outcomes.

Yesterday’s announcement builds on the Government’s wider action to give every child the best start in life, including investment in family support services, reform of children’s social care, and the mission to halve knife crime within a decade. These actions will help build stronger communities, a fairer society and a more prosperous economy.

Notes to editors