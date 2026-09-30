Government acts on food insecurity and affordability with £10 million to put good food within reach

Almost £10 million will be invested in 45 communities across England to improve access to healthy, affordable food in areas with the highest levels of deprivation

Some of England’s most disadvantaged areas will benefit from almost £10 million to improve access to healthy and affordable food, helping families and communities get the room to breathe they need on the cost of living.

The new funding will be provided to 45 local authorities identified as having the greatest levels of deprivation and childhood obesity. Each local authority will receive £222,000 to develop solutions that meet local needs, putting decision-making and resources directly in the hands of local leaders who know their communities best.

Funding could support initiatives such as community food shops, mobile greengrocers, lunch clubs, community kitchens, and cooking and nutrition programmes, as well as helping local authorities strengthen their capacity to plan for and meet local food needs.

The investment responds to stark figures: 9% of people lived in food insecure households in 2024/25, while children living in the most deprived communities are significantly more likely to experience obesity and related health inequalities.

The intervention comes as the government acts to give people more room to breathe by improving access to affordable food, while delivering power to communities.

This programme has been developed following the work of the Citizen’s Advisory Council, and conversations with civil society organisations, to understand what would work best for local communities.

Alongside government funding, the programme will work with businesses, charities and philanthropy to build on existing community projects, reach more people and bring additional funding into local areas.

Through the Government’s Good Food Cycle, the programme will help communities access healthier food and build a more resilient future.

NOTES TO EDITORS

The recipient councils include: