Government acts to strengthen fairness and transparency in combinable crops contracts

Arable farmers are set for stronger protections under a new government review into unfair practices in the combinable crops supply chain, Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle has announced.

The work of the sector, covering crops such as wheat, barley, oilseeds and pulses, underpins domestic food, feed and fuel production. Improving fairness will help ensure resilient domestic production and support the long-term health of the food system.

An eight-week consultation, launched today (Wednesday 10 December), will seek views on issues such as clarity of standards, sampling and testing procedures, supply volumes, data sharing and dispute resolution, to inform proposals for clearer contracts and fairer treatment for producers.

The consultation looks to ensure farmers always receive a transparent price for their produce and understand which factors determine it. Fairness within the agricultural supply chain is a key priority for the government and integral to food security.

Farming Minister Dame Angela Eagle said:

Farmers should have confidence that the contracts they sign are fair and transparent and work as they should.

Our strong food system needs to be built on solid foundations with farmers treated fairly. This consultation is a chance for growers to tell us where changes are needed in their supply chain.

By improving clarity and ensuring fair and transparent contracts, we’re backing British producers through our Plan for Change, strengthening our food security and supporting a resilient future for the sector.

The action forms part of the government’s New Deal for Farmers and builds on Fair Dealing rules already introduced for dairy and pigs, with work under way for eggs and fresh produce. The government is committed to tackling contractual unfairness wherever it exists through its Fair Dealings Regulations, which are enforced by its Agricultural Supply Chain Adjudicator.

The launch of the consultation also complements wider work to protect farmers in trade deals, strengthen supply chain resilience, lower costs for consumers, and deliver a thriving, innovative food sector through the Good Food Cycle.

Following recent reforms and continued collaboration with devolved governments, this latest step will help build a more transparent and competitive supply chain that benefits farmers and the public alike.