Government adds women’s international football tournaments to listed events regime
The FIFA Women’s World Cup and the UEFA European Women’s Championship will remain available for free-to-air television broadcasters.
The Government is absolutely committed to supporting women’s sport at every opportunity - pushing for greater participation, employment, commercial opportunities and visibility in the media.
The past few years have seen fantastic progress, with record breaking audiences tuning in to watch women’s sport and attendances at venues growing.
That is why the Government has confirmed that two women’s sports events will be added to the Listed Events Regime - the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the UEFA Women’s European Championships.
These two events will join the “crown jewels” of sporting events that must be offered to free-to-air broadcasters, and will help these events remain available to the biggest audiences. The revised list is set out below.
This move also represents a further step towards the greater inclusivity and diversity of the Regime, following on from the addition of the Paralympic Games in January 2020.
Group A (Full Live Coverage Protected)
- The Olympic Games
- The Paralympic Games
- The FIFA World Cup Finals Tournament
- The FIFA Women’s World Cup Finals Tournament
- The European Football Championship Finals Tournament
- The European Women’s Football Championship Finals Tournament
- The FA Cup Final
- The Scottish FA Cup Final (in Scotland)
- The Grand National
- The Wimbledon Tennis Finals
- The Rugby World Cup Final
- The Derby
- The Rugby League Challenge Cup Final
Group B (Secondary Coverage Protected)
- Cricket Test Matches played in England
- Non-Finals play in the Wimbledon Tournament
- All Other Matches in the Rugby World Cup Finals Tournament
- Six Nations Rugby Tournament Matches Involving Home Countries
- The Commonwealth Games
- The World Athletics Championship
- The Cricket World Cup – the Final, Semi-finals and Matches Involving Home Nations’ Teams
- The Ryder Cup
- The Open Golf Championship
