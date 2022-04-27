Government adds women’s international football tournaments to listed events regime

The FIFA Women’s World Cup and the UEFA European Women’s Championship will remain available for free-to-air television broadcasters.

The Government is absolutely committed to supporting women’s sport at every opportunity - pushing for greater participation, employment, commercial opportunities and visibility in the media.

The past few years have seen fantastic progress, with record breaking audiences tuning in to watch women’s sport and attendances at venues growing.

That is why the Government has confirmed that two women’s sports events will be added to the Listed Events Regime - the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the UEFA Women’s European Championships.

These two events will join the “crown jewels” of sporting events that must be offered to free-to-air broadcasters, and will help these events remain available to the biggest audiences. The revised list is set out below.

This move also represents a further step towards the greater inclusivity and diversity of the Regime, following on from the addition of the Paralympic Games in January 2020.

Group A (Full Live Coverage Protected)

The Olympic Games

The Paralympic Games

The FIFA World Cup Finals Tournament

The FIFA Women’s World Cup Finals Tournament

The European Football Championship Finals Tournament

The European Women’s Football Championship Finals Tournament

The FA Cup Final

The Scottish FA Cup Final (in Scotland)

The Grand National

The Wimbledon Tennis Finals

The Rugby World Cup Final

The Derby

The Rugby League Challenge Cup Final

Group B (Secondary Coverage Protected)