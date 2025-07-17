Department for Transport
Government agrees landmark plans to lay down the tracks for direct trains to Germany
A direct rail link between London and Berlin could change how people travel between our two countries.
- new direct rail link between UK and Germany could boost tourism, create jobs and help stimulate economic growth as part of the Plan for Change
- joint taskforce will be established between governments to pave the way for direct services within the next decade
- move forms part of the government’s wider plan to boost international rail connectivity and deliver more travel options for passengers
Millions of passengers could benefit from quicker and more convenient travel across Europe as the UK and Germany establish a joint taskforce to explore a new direct rail link between the two countries.
The landmark partnership, agreed as part of a new bilateral treaty to be signed by the Prime Minister and Chancellor Merz today (17 July 2025), will pave the way for direct international rail services that could boost tourism to the UK and support jobs, as outlined in the Plan for Change, and strengthen cross-border trade within the next decade.
This significant step forward on establishing direct rail services comes as the UK and Germany commit to enhancing sustainable transport links and collaborate in the field of sustainable, innovative and universally accessible transport solutions and mobility.
The joint taskforce will bring together transport experts from both governments to examine how to address the barriers to establishing direct long-distance rail passenger services, including establishing the necessary border and security controls.
The collaboration will support the decarbonisation of transport while strengthening connections and boosting trade between the UK and Germany.
Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander, said:
We’re pioneering a new era of European rail connectivity and are determined to put Britain at the heart of a better-connected continent.
The Brandenburg Gate, the Berlin Wall and Checkpoint Charlie - in just a matter of years, rail passengers in the UK could be able to visit these iconic sights direct from the comfort of a train, thanks to a direct connection linking London and Berlin.
This landmark agreement – part of a new treaty the Prime Minister will sign with Chancellor Merz today - has the potential to fundamentally change how millions of people travel between our two countries, offering a faster, more convenient and significantly greener alternative to flying.
A new task force will bring our nations closer together and create new opportunities for tourism, business and cultural exchange, building on a landmark deal we signed earlier this year to explore introducing direct services to Switzerland.
The economic potential is enormous. A direct rail link would support the creation of jobs and strengthen the vital trade links that underpin our economic relationship with Germany. British businesses will have better access to European markets, whilst German companies will find it easier to invest and operate in the UK.
This is central to our Plan for Change – breaking down barriers, thinking boldly about the future, and making long-term decisions that better connect Britain to the world. Working with Germany, we’re building bridges between our people and paving the way for a more sustainable, connected future.
The taskforce will examine commercial and technical requirements, including safety standards, border arrangements and collaboration with rail operators to make direct services a reality.
This partnership builds on both countries’ commitment to decarbonising transport and promoting sustainable mobility solutions across Europe.
It follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the Transport Secretary and Swiss Federal Councillor, Albert Rösti earlier this year, which will lay the groundwork for future commercial services to Switzerland.
