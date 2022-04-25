Department of Health and Social Care
Government aims to eradicate modern slavery from NHS supply chains
The government has tabled a landmark amendment to the Health and Care Bill aiming to eradicate the use of goods and services in the NHS that are tainted by slavery and human trafficking.
- Landmark Health and Care Bill amendment will crack down on the use of goods and services in the NHS tainted by modern slavery
- Part of UK’s mission to eradicate slavery and human trafficking in global supply chains
The amendment will help ensure the NHS, which is the biggest public procurer in the country, is not buying or using goods or services produced by or involving any kind of slave labour. This represents a significant step forward in the UK’s mission to crack down on the evils of modern slavery wherever it is found.
The power will allow tough regulations to be made which can set out steps that the NHS should be taking to assess the level of risk associated with individual suppliers, and the basis on which they should exclude them from a tendering process.
Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid recently said:
“I want this to be a turning point in the UK’s mission to eradicate slavery and human trafficking in supply chains around the globe. As the biggest public procurer in the country, the NHS is well placed to spearhead this work.”
Background
- The amendment was tabled on Thursday 21 April ahead of the next stage of Commons Consideration of Lords Amendments for the Health and Care Bill which will take place on Monday 25 April.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-aims-to-eradicate-modern-slavery-from-nhs-supply-chains
