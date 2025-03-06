Government and ​UKSA​​ ​accept PACAC recommendations on statistics

The Government and ​​​the ​​UK Statistics Authority (UKSA)​​ ​have accepted a number of the recommendations put forward in a report by the Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee during the last parliament.

The report, entitled Transforming the UK Evidence Base, ​explored whether citizens, governments and data are well served by existing​​ official​ statistics, data and analysis.

The Committee urged the Government to join up its fragmented data landscape, to be more transparent in its communication of data, and to improve the way evidence is used during policy-making.

In its ​​response, the Government accepts four of the Committee’s recommendations including committing to training all government communications professionals on transparency guidance and reviewing the exclusion of health and social care data from the Digital Economy Act 2017.

The ​UKSA’s executive office, the ​Office for National Statistics​ (ONS),​ ha​s​ agreed to publish information related to the datasets it seeks​ from other public bodies,​ and to review the scope of its Analysis Function to ensure it has a clear plan and method of evaluation, both of which are in line with Committee recommendations.

