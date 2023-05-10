Government and industry launch Net Zero Council

techUK is excited that a new 'Net Zero Council' has been launched to accelerate collaboration between government, industries and financial institutions on the net zero transition. techUK is involved as one of many sectoral trade associations in the Broadway Initaitive with secretariat services for the new group provided by the Broadway Initiative, Alderstage Group and the Green Finance Institute.

The new council is co-chaired by Minister Graham Stuart and Co-op CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq, and we're very keen to engage with the council to promote and highlight the role of digital tech in delivering huge decarbonisation benefits across the economy. The government pledged to introduce sectoral net zero roadmaps for the heaviest emitting industries, and these can be major catalysts for accelerating adoption of the digital solutions needed meet the net zero challenge.

Broadway Initiative Convenor Edward Lockhart yesterday said:

“The formation of the new Net Zero Council is a giant step on the journey to net zero. For the first time it brings together leadership from across business sectors, finance and the relevant government departments. In doing so, it creates the mechanism capable of giving businesses vital clarity and consistency to design a low carbon future that works for us all. To be successful the Net Zero Council must be inclusive and open in the way it works. Thanks to all the business groups who have worked alongside the Broadway Initiative to bring this collaboration together. Let’s make the most of it.”

