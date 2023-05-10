techUK
|Printable version
Government and industry launch Net Zero Council
techUK is excited that a new 'Net Zero Council' has been launched to accelerate collaboration between government, industries and financial institutions on the net zero transition. techUK is involved as one of many sectoral trade associations in the Broadway Initaitive with secretariat services for the new group provided by the Broadway Initiative, Alderstage Group and the Green Finance Institute.
The new council is co-chaired by Minister Graham Stuart and Co-op CEO Shirine Khoury-Haq, and we're very keen to engage with the council to promote and highlight the role of digital tech in delivering huge decarbonisation benefits across the economy. The government pledged to introduce sectoral net zero roadmaps for the heaviest emitting industries, and these can be major catalysts for accelerating adoption of the digital solutions needed meet the net zero challenge.
Broadway Initiative Convenor Edward Lockhart yesterday said:
“The formation of the new Net Zero Council is a giant step on the journey to net zero. For the first time it brings together leadership from across business sectors, finance and the relevant government departments. In doing so, it creates the mechanism capable of giving businesses vital clarity and consistency to design a low carbon future that works for us all. To be successful the Net Zero Council must be inclusive and open in the way it works. Thanks to all the business groups who have worked alongside the Broadway Initiative to bring this collaboration together. Let’s make the most of it.”
Full information nabout the Net Zero Council:
- The full membership of the Net Zero Council is: Siemens, the Federation of Small Businesses, the National Grid, Rolls Royce, HSBC, Octopus, Impax Asset Management, Cemex, Atkins, Severn Trent Water, Electron, SSE, NatWest, Barratt Developments and Lloyds of London.
- Business association members of the Broadway Initiative include: Federation of Small Businesses, British Chambers of Commerce/East Lancashire Chamber, CBI, IoD, Make UK, British Retail Consortium, Carbon Capture and Storage Association, Cold Chain Federation, Country Land and Business Association, Environmental Services Association, Food and Drink Federation, Home Builders Federation, Mineral Products Association, Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, Tech UK, UKHospitality, Water UK.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/government-and-industry-launch-net-zero-council.html
Latest News from
techUK
Guest blog: What are the barriers for SMEs when bidding for government contracts?09/05/2023 13:05:00
Guest blog from Andrew Hawkins, Public Sector Lead at Zaizi, on our recent annual GovTech SME Survey.
The Digital Regulation Cooperation Forum 2023-2024 workplan sees another busy year ahead for the sector09/05/2023 11:05:00
Against a year that will see significant legislative and regulatory change for the UK tech sector, the Digital Regulatory Cooperation Forum (DRCF)’s 2023-24 workplan sets out how it will support businesses to navigate an increasingly complex environment under a newly appointed CEO, Kate Jones.
2023 JEDHub Annual Economic Report published05/05/2023 15:25:00
The second Annual Economic Report continues to support the JEDHub's efforts in quantifying the contribution of the UK defence sector to the wider economy.
New Bill to boost competition in digital markets and improve consumer protection published by the UK Government28/04/2023 09:05:00
The Digital Markets, Competition and Consumer (DMCC) Bill will put the CMA’s Digital Markets Unit on a statutory footing while increasing consumer protections against subscription traps and fake reviews.
Tech7 release joint statement ahead of meeting in Tokyo27/04/2023 10:20:00
As the Tech7 leaders gather in Tokyo this week for a meeting ahead of the G7 Digital Ministerial this weekend, a joint statement was released by the technology industry associations of the G7 countries and the EU
Financial services can light the way for context-specific AI regulation (guest blog by Clifford Chance)26/04/2023 12:20:00
Guest blog by Zayed Al Jamil, James Wong at Clifford Chance #AIWeek2023
techUK publishes results of seventh annual GovTech SME Survey25/04/2023 11:25:00
TeckUK are pleased to publish the results of our seventh annual GovTech SME Survey.
techUK supports the G7 institutional arrangement for partnership on Data Free Flow with Trust24/04/2023 11:25:00
Published today, techUK co-signed a global industry statement in support of the G7 governments' recent announcement on promoting the vision of Data Free Flow with Trust (DFFT), alongside other industry bodies