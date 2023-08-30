Government and Post Offices team up so people can access public services in-person

A new partnership with the Post Office will make online government services easier to access. An in-person service for the One Login programme will support people with lower digital skills to verify their identity.

A new partnership with the Post Office will make online government services easier to access.

An in-person service will support people with lower digital skills to verify their identity, as the One Login programme continues to roll out.

Most people will be within 10 miles of a Post Office branch that is offering the service.

The Cabinet Office and the Post Office have teamed up to provide an in-person service for those who may struggle to access government support online.

The face-to-face service, which will be available soon for public use, will ensure that people can verify their identity when accessing public services.

The government is currently rolling out GOV.UK One Login, which allows users to have just one account, one username, one password and one identity check to use many different Government services online.

These services will include accessing self-assessment tax returns, conducting a DBS check or applying for pension credit.

The free in-person system will enable those who find using a digital platform more challenging to visit a local Post Office branch, where they can verify their identity in person.

Alex Burghart, Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Office, said:

While it is essential that government systems keep pace with technological change, we must ensure everyone can access them. Figuring out a new online system, and completing identity verification checks, can be daunting. That is why we are launching a new partnership with the Post Office to give more people the confidence to use GOV.UK One Login and access the vital services they need.

GOV.UK One Login users undertake some basic steps online to set up an account, for which they need an email address and a mobile phone number.

Smartphone users with photo ID can use the GOV.UK One Login identity checking app, which has already been downloaded over 3 million times, or browser journey to prove their identity, for services that require verification, in around 10 minutes.

Natalie Jones, Director of Digital Identity from Government Digital Service said:

People across the UK already visit their local Post Office branch regularly, making them a trusted place to seek advice and support. This in-person support will make the process of moving to GOV.UK One Login easier and quicker for many people, simultaneously increasing uptake. This partnership is just one of a number of innovations One Login will be rolling out over the next 12 months to increase ease of access to digital services.

Government Digital Service are also launching a service to provide user support through phone and email. This will help those experiencing difficulties in proving their identity or using GOV.UK One Login.

GOV.UK One Login is simple and safe to use, and has ease of access at its core. 100 services will be using One Login by 2025.

Over 2.2 million users have already successfully proved who they are through GOV.UK One Login to access services. The programme will help save over £700 million over the next three years.

