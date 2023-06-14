Government and unions collaborate to implement NHS pay deal

Over 1 million NHS staff are already receiving pay rises, backdated to April, and one-off payments agreed between the government and NHS Staff Council

The government and NHS Staff Council launch joint programme to implement non-pay measures in the deal to better support the NHS workforce, including improving opportunities for nursing career progression, reviewing safe staffing guidance and reducing agency spend.

Stakeholders asked to share their views on the NHS Pay Review Body process - including timing of the pay round, and appointments process for members.

NHS staff are now benefitting from the Agenda for Change pay deal agreed between government and unions, ultimately helping to cut waiting lists and improve patient care.

Writing in an open letter to NHS staff yesterday, the Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay will thank them for their hard work and update them on the measures being taken to improve their working lives.

The letter also outlines how the government will work with the NHS Staff Council to oversee the implementation of the non-pay elements of the recent NHS pay agreement. NHS Staff Council and the Department for Health and Social Care will jointly chair a programme board, working collaboratively with leads from NHS England and NHS Employers to begin implementing the commitments. This includes ways to boost the welfare and retention of the NHS workforce and to improve opportunities for nursing career progression, reviewing safe staffing guidance and reducing agency spend.

As well as this, stakeholders who participate in the NHS Pay Review Body process – including health unions, NHS Employers, NHS Providers, NHS England and Devolved Administrations - are being invited to share their views on how the NHS Pay Review Body can work as effectively as possible. This includes timing of the pay round, appointments process for members, input of the NHS Staff Council and the data and evidence that is fed in.

It follows over 1 million NHS staff receiving their pay rise, backdated to April, in their pay checks this month alongside one-off bonuses.

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said:

I hugely value the work of NHS staff and the vital role they’re playing to cut waiting lists, which is one of the government’s five priorities. That’s exactly why we are pushing ahead with the deal we agreed with unions, which is about much more than just pay – it’s also about protecting people’s wellbeing and supporting their development. We are working hand in hand with the NHS staff Council to ensure we’re delivering the changes that staff want to see and will benefit them, and patients, the most.

The pay rise will see an Agenda for Change employee at the Band 6 entry point – such as an experienced physiotherapist, paramedic or a midwife – receive over £5,100 in extra pay across last year and this year, with over £2,000 in bonus payments arriving as a lump sum in pay cheques this month while a newly qualified nurse in Band 5 will receive £1,890 in one-off payments and see their basic pay increase to over £28,400.

It also means staff working on the lower bands, in Bands 1 and 2 will be earning £11.45 per hour in 2023/24, significantly above (9.9%) the National Living Wage.

To build a stronger, healthier NHS for the long-term with patients at its centre, it is vital to have the workforce to support it. There are already record numbers of staff working in the NHS to care for patients and cut waiting lists, with over 53,600 more people compared to a year ago – including over 5,400 more doctors and 12,900 more nurses. The government and NHS will build on this progress and will soon publish a workforce plan focused on recruiting and retaining more staff to make the NHS the best place to work.

