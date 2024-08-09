Government announce funding for AI projects to improve productivity of public services

On Wednesday 7 August, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology announced plans to improve public services by using cutting-edge technology.

By supporting 98 AI projects worth a projected £32 million, the government plan to improve the delivery of services across the country. The projects which will be delivered across the country will involve over 200 businesses and research organisations which operate in a range of public services to drive efficiency and reduce administrative tasks.

The funding will support businesses operating in 'high growth' industries to ensure AI is at the centre of driving forward greater productivity and efficiency. Companies will be awarded funding through the UKRI Technology Missions Fund and the projects are delivered through the Innovate UK BridgeAI programme.

The funding for these projects first opened last October when the competition was launched and the full list of supported projects can be found on the UKRI website.

Minister for Digital Government and AI, Feryal Clark said:

AI will deliver real change for working people across the UK – not only growing our economy but improving our public services. That’s why our support for initiatives like this will be so crucial – backing a range of projects which could reduce train delays, give us new ways of maintaining our vital infrastructure, and improve experiences for patients by making it easier to get their prescriptions to them. We want technology to boost growth and deliver change right across the board, and I’m confident projects like these will help us realise that ambition.

You can find the full government announcement here.