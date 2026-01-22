Government announces bumper £1.5 billion package to restore national pride

Investment will tackle the need for capital investment to help save 1,000 local cultural venues across the country, restoring pride in place and national renewal

Funding is a recognition of culture’s power to unite communities in the face of division and break down barriers to opportunity

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy has announced that £1.5 billion will be invested to save more than 1000 cherished arts venues, museums, libraries and heritage buildings across England from closure. The move will fix urgent capital needs and open up access to culture for everyone, everywhere.

As the cost of living continues to affect families across Britain, funding for our treasured cultural venues will ensure vital, affordable and welcoming spaces are available for communities to come together and celebrate what makes their local area special. Another investment this Government is putting in place to support families with the cost of living.

This cash boost will help restore national pride in community assets, bring people together and support no or low-cost options for days out as part of the government’s drive to support families with the cost of living. Six DCMS sponsored museums are in the top ten most visited sites in the UK offering free access for millions of Brits each year with this package helping to offer opportunities to engage in culture for families across every community in England.

This will help to build on the government’s Plan For Change by increasing opportunities for people to engage in and experience world class arts and culture, and learn about their local history, their heritage and their neighbours, in every town and city across the country.

Cash will be invested in areas and organisations that need it most and that have been previously under-funded, following over a decade of underfunding in England’s much loved community assets.

It includes more than £100 million specifically earmarked for local museums struggling with maintenance backlogs and bills. This is expected to directly support up to 200 sites across the country.

The move supports the Prime Minister’s ambition to restore pride in every part of Britain, turning the page on a decade of neglect in our communities while placing culture back at the heart of our national identity.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said:

At a time when forces seek to divide us, arts, culture and heritage are what bind us together. Our local cultural institutions aren’t just buildings — they’re part of who we are as a nation, they help tell our national story, and provide unique opportunities for young people to pursue their dreams. This funding will keep the doors open and the lights on at thousands of arts organisations, museums, libraries and heritage buildings that might otherwise have been at real risk of closing. It will unlock opportunities for millions of people who have been shut out for far too long. That is the Britain we are rebuilding.

Today’s announcement confirms that over the course of this parliament £1.5 billion will be invested in capital projects across the arts, cultural and heritage sectors.

Last year the Culture Secretary announced £270 million worth of investment through the Arts Everywhere Fund, which has already thrown a lifeline to dozens of much-loved local institutions. Today’s commitment builds on this further, with additional funding pledged to take investment to £1.5 billion between 2025 and 2030.

The cultural sector currently supports 700,000 jobs across the country and this package will support thousands of jobs for years to come.

The £1.5 billion of funding is made up of:

£760 million for museums: £600 million infrastructure funding which will support national museums and DCMS sponsored cultural organisations. Funding will address critical maintenance and works to estates, and enable these institutions to deliver on their commitments to share their collections and expertise nationally, drawing in visitors from around the world. £160 million will be invested in our local and regional museums. The Museum Estates and Development Fund will help museums tackle maintenance backlogs, and a new £13.6 million Museum Transformation programme will support organisations to move towards more sustainable business models.

£425 million Creative Foundations Fund which will support approximately 300 capital projects in arts venues across the country

£230 million for heritage protecting and preserving heritage buildings, including listed places of worship, across the country: £75 million for at risk heritage which provides grants towards repairs and conservation of historic buildings. £46 million for the Heritage Revival Fund which helps communities to take control of and look after local heritage and bring buildings back into public use. In recognition of the important role religious heritage buildings play in the UK’s national story, a new £92 million fund called the Places of Worship Renewal Fund will replace the £23 million Listed Places of Worship Grant Scheme and bring these important buildings into line with other heritage assets. It will give them access to the same level of financial support from the government as historic houses, monuments and other heritage sites.

£27.5 million for Libraries Improvement Fund which supports public libraries to upgrade their buildings and technology to meet changing needs to better serve their communities.

£80 million capital funding over four years to benefit National Portfolio organisations that receive regular investment from Arts Council England. This is part of a 5% uplift next year for these organisations that will help deliver arts and culture activity in every local authority.

The Arts Everywhere Fund will be integral to utilising investment in arts and culture as a catalyst for local growth in the cultural and creative industries and in supporting local venues to achieve their full potential. Funding will support communities across the country and focus on disadvantaged areas.

Additional quotes:

Antony Gormley, Sculptor said:

I am delighted to hear our government is delivering for the arts through this serious uplift in funding.

Grayson Perry, Artist said:

This is good news and will ensure that many more people across the country can access and enjoy the arts, culture and heritage.

Adjoa Andoh MBE, Actress and Writer, said:

All the citizens of our country should have access to all the culture in our country. This announcement of a five year major investment by the government into our museums, galleries and libraries is most welcome, with its focus on expanding no and low cost access to the public. Our income or community background should be no impediment to our enjoyment of all the wonderful culture this country has to offer us. A nation with knowledge of and engagement with its arts, its culture and its history will always be a happier, more united nation. Any ways in which government can meaningfully contribute to the nation’s unity in this way is to be greatly welcomed.

Sophie Tea, Artist said:

The arts don’t survive by accident - they thrive when people are given real space and support to create. Being creative isn’t a luxury; it can genuinely change, and even save, lives. It’s brilliant that the UK Government are recognising and supporting the role the arts play in people’s lives

Indhu Rubasingham and Kate Varah, Co-Chief Executives of the National Theatre said:

Today’s announcement is a significant step change in futureproofing the performing arts in all parts of the country as we will now have the opportunity to benefit from sustained capital investment from the government. This fundamental commitment will support the industry to thrive and grow, enabling more people and communities across the UK to experience the power of arts and culture in their lives. The capital investment the National Theatre has received over the years has made a vital contribution to our pressing need to maintain and upgrade our building as we continue to offer world class theatre to audiences everywhere.

Andrew Leveson, Executive Director, Royal Shakespeare Company said:

The RSC welcomes the embedding of capital investment in the funding model for arts organisations, announced today. Addressing the urgent capital need in arts infrastructure will support growth across the creative industries, helping to create high quality local jobs and enabling the sector to continue to excite and entertain audiences for generations to come. The RSC looks forward to collaborating to ensure that capital investment can benefit our local community in Stratford-upon-Avon, our partners both in the West Midlands and across the country, and the wider theatre ecosystem.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England said:

This is a big boost for the arts organisations, museums and libraries that are the beating heart of towns and cities across England. The government’s new investment will help grow our creative and cultural economy, enabling our dedicated and talented cultural workforce to deliver more inspiring work for more people in more places. By continuing to fund our cultural infrastructure, the government is investing in our collective future in ensuring creative opportunities for generations to come.

Hannah Essex, Co-CEO of the Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre said:

This announcement sends a clear signal of the Government’s long-term commitment to the UK’s cultural infrastructure, and reflects the leadership shown by DCMS and HM Treasury in recognising culture as a driver of economic growth and local regeneration. Sustained capital investment supports growth, protects skilled jobs, improves energy efficiency, and ensures theatres and cultural buildings across the country can continue serving their communities and local economies.

Laura Pye, Chair of National Museum Directors Council, Director of NML said:

Today’s announcement from the Secretary of State is a massive vote of confidence in the importance of culture to our nation. Investment in museum maintenance—both for regional and national institutions—is essential if we are to protect our shared heritage and ensure our collections can be enjoyed for generations to come. We are especially encouraged by the commitment to transformation funding to support the sustainability of local and regional museums. This support recognises the vital role we play in our communities, driving education, creativity, and local pride. With this renewed investment, we can strengthen our foundations and continue delivering world‑class cultural experiences for everyone.

Lord Mendoza, Chairman of Historic England said:

This is a highly significant allocation of culture and heritage funding. It is a clear signal that the government recognises that the nation’s historic places matter deeply to people. We have just unveiled firm evidence that historic places are vital for our mental wellbeing and people feel profound emotional connections with them. Heritage boosts pride, shapes places where businesses thrive and drives prosperity. It has so much to contribute. This funding will act as a lifeline for heritage across the country, from places of worship to ancient pubs and will give the heritage sector a well-needed boost.

Abigail Pogson, CEO of the Barbican said:

Today’s announcement shows how valuable arts and culture is to the UK and how committed the government is to supporting the sector. Beyond a sizeable contribution to the economy, arts and culture enriches people’s lives, fosters connection, nurtures talent, and improves wellbeing. The Barbican and the wider City of London Corporation Creative Family is proud to play a part in this and to stand alongside the other brilliant organisations in the UK — growth in one part of the sector, benefits all.

Jon Gilchrist, Artistic Director & CEO, Birmingham Hippodrome said:

This is a landmark intervention at a critical time for cultural buildings across the country. These funds will lever significant outside investment and help safeguard our civic infrastructure for the next generation. It will help provide a solid platform for arts organisations to do what they do best: deliver world-class creative programmes, and deepen engagement with our communities.

Britannia Morton and Sir Alistair Spalding, Co-CEOs of Sadler’s Wells said:

We are encouraged to hear today’s announcement and vital pledge of capital investment in our nation’s cultural and heritage infrastructure. We know with Sadler’s Wells East, and with our Sadler’s Wells Theatre in Islington - which was rebuilt 26 years ago with one of the first National Lottery grants - that this funding is crucial for a healthy and thriving arts sector. Our theatre buildings at Sadler’s Wells, alongside those of fellow performing arts organisations nationwide, work hard welcoming millions of visitors, artists and communities each year. They are the places and spaces that make the UK’s world-class creative and cultural industries possible. After years of rising running costs our buildings are under threat, and so we are delighted that the Secretary of State has responded to calls from across the sector in reaffirming her commitment to support our buildings, facilities and equipment. We look forward to continuing to work together, ensuring we have the long term resources to enable us to continue to welcome audiences and operate the buildings we are all so proud of, ensuring they are environmentally sustainable and accessible to all.

Jenny Mollica, Chief Executive of English National Opera and the London Coliseum said:

We welcome this clear commitment to arts organisations across the country, which recognises the vital role they play in our communities. This investment will make a real difference to the stability and sustainability of the sector, giving organisations like English National Opera the confidence to plan ambitiously, nurture artists and ensure that the arts remain accessible to the widest possible audiences, both now and into the future.

Laura Stevenson, Executive Director of The Old Vic said:

We are incredibly grateful to DCMS for continuing to recognise the urgent need for capital investment to preserve our cultural institutions. The Old Vic is over 200 years old and our building requires regular maintenance to preserve it for future generations. Like so many others, our financial model is precarious and covering capital projects out of our revenue is nearly impossible. These types of funds are essential if we are to support the survival of the UK’s creative landscape.

Joshua McTaggart, CEO of Theatres Trust says:

Theatres Trust knows that many of the nation’s theatres are in urgent need of investment to make them accessible, environmentally sustainable and suitable for modern and future audiences and productions. The government’s announcement of half a billion pounds in capital funding for the arts over the course of this parliament is hugely welcome. The capital funding for NPOs alongside the extension of the Creative Foundations Fund represents a significant investment in the country’s cultural infrastructure and will provide a much-needed level of future proofing. Today’s announcement extends beyond just the future of our nation’s theatres. This is an essential investment in our communities, creating opportunities for local people and boosting the potential of our local economies. Millions of people up and down the country will benefit from this.

Dame Kathryn McDowell DBE DL, Managing Director London Symphony Orchestra said:

The London Symphony Orchestra warmly welcomes today’s announcement of a 5% uplift in its NPO grant for 2026/27. This increased support will enable us to continue reaching as many people as possible through world-leading music-making. Around the country, the new capital fund will enable essential upgrades to our cultural buildings improving audience experience and opportunity for further artistic adventure.

Laura Canning, CEO Opera North said:

We are very grateful to DCMS and Arts Council England for increasing NPO funding in this way. This gives us a new baseline going forward which will enable us to start addressing the reduction in real-term salaries which has become a growing problem since the pandemic. In addition, the capital fund represents a lifeline for our many touring venues, NPO or no, whose survival is vital in ensuring widespread access to high quality performing arts across the country. Having said that, the problems which beset the arts sector are not likely to vanish any time soon. With a 6.7% increase in the national living wage, together with the sharp rise in travel, accommodation and touring costs, many serious challenges remain. We look forward to the Secretary’s response to the Arts Council review and hopefully more good news so we can continue to build our resilience for the future and produce great opera for everyone.

Jo Towler, CEO Music in the Round said:

Music in the Round welcomes the news of this investment in the cultural sector. As we still reel from the impact of the pandemic and high inflation, this shows much-needed support and recognition of how important our sector is to both growing our world-class creative economy and benefitting the health and well-being of everyone in the country. Organisations like ours can now plan ahead with greater confidence and continue to put chamber music into the heart of communities in Sheffield and across the country.

Selina Cartmell & Sheena Wrigley, Co-CEOs of Royal Exchange Theatre, Manchester said:

The Royal Exchange welcomes this significant uplift in investment, and the recognition that arts and cultural buildings are essential to the social and economic vitality of our cities and communities. These spaces play a critical role in nurturing the next generation of creative talent, sustaining artistic practice, supporting the Manchester and UK wide cultural industry, and bringing people together in shared cultural experiences. Continued investment is vital if we are to maintain this impact. As we celebrate our 50th anniversary year, The Royal Exchange remains committed to delivering extraordinary work that delights and challenges audiences and draws thousands into our remarkable building, however deteriorating infrastructure and aging equipment places increasing pressure on our ability to do so. Without sustained support, these challenges threaten not only our ongoing success, but the long-term future of this important cultural asset.

Anu Giri, CEO of English National Ballet said:

English National Ballet welcomes the recent announcement confirming the Department for Culture, Media and Sport’s renewed commitment to capital funding for arts and culture. This investment will make a tangible difference, enabling us to secure essential infrastructure and equipment that will, in turn, support wider touring and help us to reach new audiences, including young people, in towns and cities across the country. The announcement represents an important step for organisations such as English National Ballet, and for the wider cultural sector; one that helps ensure our world-class arts ecosystem can continue to bring exceptional creativity and cultural experiences to audiences and communities nationwide.

Vanessa Reed, Chief Executive of Liverpool Philharmonic said:

We celebrate and welcome today’s announcement. Enhanced revenue and capital funding for culture is critical to the future success, ambition and sustainability of performing arts venues like Liverpool Philharmonic. With an iconic Grade II listed Art Deco venue, a salaried orchestra, and community engagement programmes that reach thousands of young people every week, we serve as an anchor institution for culture in the North West. We’re therefore delighted that DCMS and Arts Council England have recognised our sector’s needs, particularly at a time when the social and economic impact of our collective work across the UK is more important than ever before.

David Burke, Chief Executive of London Philharmonic Orchestra said:

This increased investment from DCMS comes at a crucial time for the UK’s world class artistic eco-system. Government impetus crowds in generous donations and sponsorship whilst encouraging the entrepreneurialism and innovation that are the hallmarks of our cultural life. We welcome this above-inflation uplift in Arts Council England’s investment, which we will reinvest in projects including our award-winning community work on England’s South Coast. Meanwhile almost half a billion pounds of capital funding for our vital cultural infrastructure is essential in underpinning our great institutions, including many of the Orchestra’s partners.

Jenny Waldman, Director of Art Fund said:

We welcome this major investment in museums and culture announced by Secretary of State for DCMS Lisa Nandy. We’re especially pleased to see £760m for museums including over £150m for the UK’s local and regional museums, which will help to safeguard our world-leading collections for future generations. Museums have been placed under immense strain in recent years – this funding is a huge boost which recognises the crucial impact they have in communities and their central role in ensuring everyone across the country can enjoy our incredible cultural heritage.

Fraser Anderson, Chief Executive of Glasshouse said:

The Glasshouse welcomes today’s announcement from the Government. Backing the creative and cultural sector means backing economic growth, skills to build tomorrow’s industries, and improved well-being for millions. Investment in our country’s cultural, public infrastructure is urgently needed in many communities, and this funding will help secure some of our best-loved institutions.

James Mackenzie-Blackman, CEO & Artistic Director, Theatre Royal Plymouth said: