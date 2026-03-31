Government announces initial LGR decisions – An opportunity to unlock digital transformation

The government announced its LGR decisions in four of the devolution fast track areas, opting for between three and five councils in each area.

They have generally opted to create councils below the initial 500,000 minimum threshold outlined in the English Devolution Bill. While County Councils had argued for fewer, larger unitaries, the government opted for a larger number of smaller, more locally focused unitaries – across each county.

The government has not made any decisions on reorganisation in East and West Sussex, citing concerns with submitted proposals. Reorganisation will still take place in time for shadow elections next year.

A full list of decisions can be found below:

Greater Essex

Five unitary proposal, led by Southend-on-Sea City Council will create:

West Essex Council (current local government areas of Epping Forest, Harlow and Uttlesford)

North East Essex Council (current local government areas of Braintree, Colchester and Tendring)

Mid Essex Council (current local government areas of Brentwood, Chelmsford and Maldon)

South West Essex Council (current local government areas of Basildon and Thurrock)

South East Essex Council (current local government areas of Castle Point, Rochford and Southend-on-Sea)

Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton

Five unitary proposal backed by six districts and Southampton City Council will create:

North Hampshire Council (current local government areas of Basingstoke & Deane, Hart and Rushmoor)

Mid Hampshire Council (current local government areas of East Hampshire, New Forest, Test Valley and Winchester, less 11 parishes from all four areas)

South East Hampshire Council (current local government areas from East Hampshire, Fareham, Gosport, Havant, Portsmouth, three parishes from East Hampshire and one parish from Winchester)

South West Hampshire Council (current local government areas of Eastleigh, four parishes from New Forest, Southampton and three parishes from Test Valley)

Isle of Wight Council will remain as a separate unitary authority

Norfolk

Three unitary proposal to create:

West Norfolk Council (current local government areas of Breckland, King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, and nine parishes from South Norfolk).

Greater Norwich Council (current local government areas of Norwich, 19 parishes from Broadland, and 16 parishes from South Norfolk).

East Norfolk Council (current local government areas of Broadland (less 19 parishes), Great Yarmouth, North Norfolk, and South Norfolk (less 25 parishes))

Suffolk

Three unitary proposal to create:

Central and Eastern Suffolk Council (current local government areas of West Suffolk, 21 parishes from Mid Suffolk, and Babergh (less 31 parishes)).

Western Suffolk Council (current local government areas of Mid Suffolk (less 29 parishes), and East Suffolk (less 25 parishes)).

Ipswich and South Suffolk Council (current local government areas of Ipswich, 31 parishes from Babergh, eight parishes from Mid Suffolk, and 25 parishes from East Suffolk).

In his statement, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government linked these decisions to delivering good public services and driving strong local economic growth. Place based approaches underline all of this, aiming to allow each area to build on its strengths and address the needs of its communities. The decision to move to a larger number of unitary authorities reinforces this by enabling more locally responsive decision making.

This decision marks the beginning of a transformation in the way councils across the country are organised and operate. Place‑based economic growth and service delivery sit at the heart of these decisions. There is an opportunity to implement a modern technical architecture, with interoperable data and systems that unlock better decisions, governance and service delivery. Tech will be instrumental in connecting citizens across larger councils, enabling secure, seamless services, allowing staff to focus on high‑value work, and bringing residents closer to councils and decision‑makers even as their geographies widen. It will also be key to driving economic growth, as modern digital infrastructure and data‑led operations create the best conditions for councils to play to their strengths and deliver productivity.

Co-delivery, co-design and market engagement will be crucial to maximising collaboration between industry and local government to deliver optimal outcomes. Conversations should begin early and continue as the process takes shape. techUK can act as this facilitator, bringing councils together with industry in a neutral environment to highlight the art of the possible in delivering tech enabled transformation. On 18 May we will be holding an online session to explore the technical opportunities created by LGR, bringing together suppliers to examine capability needs, key challenges, and areas where industry can add value. Our LGR Hub ring also highlights how industry can support councils during LGR, with members showcasing best practice and the potential for tech to assist in delivering the council of the future.

Finally, on 22 April we will be holding an online session for techUK members to learn more about how LGR may impact technology suppliers. If you would like to attend, you can register here.