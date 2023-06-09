Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Government announces panel for review into Teesworks Joint Venture
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has appointed a panel to carry out an independent assurance review into the Tees Valley Combined Authority’s oversight of the South Tees Development Corporation and Teesworks Joint Venture.
Angie Ridgwell, Chief Executive of Lancashire County Council, and previously a Director General at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, has been appointed as lead reviewer, bringing 30 years of experience across local government, central government and the private sector.
She will be supported by Quentin Baker, who is a qualified solicitor and the director of law and governance at Hertfordshire County Council and by Richard Paver, who brings significant financial experience and knowledge of Combined Authorities from a previous role as first Treasurer of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.
The independent panel will review the Tees Valley Combined Authority’s oversight of the South Tees Development Corporation (STDC) and Teesworks Joint Venture. This will include consideration of specific allegations made in relation to the Joint Venture.
As set out in the published terms of reference, as well as considering the specific allegations of corruption, illegality and wrongdoing that have been raised, the panel will also look at governance and financial management, reflecting the Government’s existing approach to external assurance reviews of local authorities.
Local Government Minister Lee Rowley recently said:
I want to stress we have not seen evidence of corruption, wrongdoing, or illegality in relation to Teesworks, but it is apparent the allegations present a risk to the delivery of jobs and economic growth in the region.
Given the importance to Tees Valley of addressing this matter, and the request made by the Mayor, the government has appointed an independent panel to review the arrangements.
The review will now commence and the panel will provide a report of their findings, along with any recommendations, expected in the summer.
Any interested party, including Members of Parliament, will be invited to make representations to the panel as part of their evidence gathering.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-announces-panel-for-review-into-teesworks-joint-venture
