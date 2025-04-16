Department for Culture, Media and Sport
|Printable version
Government announces preferred candidate for S4C Chair
Delyth Evans is the Government’s preferred candidate for the S4C Chair, the Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy announced today.
Delyth Evans
Delyth started her career as a journalist at HTV Wales, working on the flagship current affairs programme ‘Y Byd ar Bedwar’ for S4C. She subsequently worked as a reporter on BBC Radio Four’s ‘World at One’ and ‘PM’ programmes. Delyth became a Labour Member of the Welsh Assembly (now the Senedd) in 2000, representing the Mid and West Wales constituency, and was a deputy minister for Culture, Environment and Rural Affairs. After stepping down from politics Delyth worked in the charity sector as Chief Executive of Smart Works, a women’s employment charity. Delyth is currently a Board member at Sport Wales, a Governor at Coleg Gwent, and a trustee of the Alacrity Foundation and the Urdd.
Delyth will now appear on 23 April before MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee for pre-appointment scrutiny.
This process for appointing the Chair of S4C is set out in the Broadcasting Act 1990.
Ministers were assisted in their decision-making by an Advisory Assessment Panel which included a departmental official and a senior independent panel member approved by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. The Welsh Government and UK Government Wales office were also represented on the Panel.
UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said:
“Delyth began her career as a broadcast journalist, and her vision for S4C’s future reflects a deep understanding of the Welsh cultural and media landscape, as well as an enduring commitment to public service.
“I’m pleased to recommend her for the role of Chair, in which she will no doubt be a proud champion of Welsh-language broadcasting. This marks an exciting chapter for S4C as we develop plans to boost the job opportunities and growth potential of the creative industries in Wales and the rest of the UK.”
Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:
“Delyth has a great track record in broadcasting and wealth of experience in public service to bring to the role of S4C Chair.
“S4C plays a pivotal role in Wales, sustaining and promoting the Welsh language and strengthening our unique identity and culture. The channel is a cornerstone of the strong creative sector in Wales which is vital for economic growth.”
Remuneration and Governance Code
- S4C (Sianel Pedwar Cymru, meaning “Channel 4 Wales”) is a British Welsh-language free-to-air television channel.
- The Chair of S4C is remunerated at £40,000 per annum and the time commitment will be equivalent to an average of two days a week.
- This appointment process was run in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments.
- The Broadcasting Act sets out how the Chair will be appointed.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-announces-preferred-candidate-for-s4c-chair
Latest News from
Department for Culture, Media and Sport
Place-based partnerships are non-statutory collaborative arrangements within integrated care systems (ICSs) in England.16/04/2025 15:05:00
Temporary export bars have been placed on two paintings by 18th century Italian artist Agostino Brunias
Communities to nominate UK traditions for new inventory14/04/2025 11:20:00
Nominations will open this summer for traditions like Notting Hill Carnival, Hogmanay and artisanal crafts to be officially recognised
Stars of stage and screen will perform for VE Day 80 anniversary10/04/2025 12:10:00
Julian Glover, Siân Phillips, and Joseph Mydell will appear in the National Theatre’s ‘The Next Morning’ to mark VE Day 80.
Museums can now apply for £20 million of funding to invest in their future09/04/2025 15:10:00
Treasured civic museums supported with new £20 million grant to help safeguard access to local culture and secure their futures
Multi-billion-pound investment secured as Universal theme park and resort set to be built in Bedford, bringing thousands of jobs09/04/2025 12:09:00
A multi-billion-pound investment in a major new Universal theme park and resort in Bedford has been agreed between Universal, the government and the local council, in a move that represents a major vote of confidence in the UK economy and the future of partnerships between the UK and the US.
Local heritage to be protected with £20 million of funding02/04/2025 12:20:00
Support to boost people’s access to local heritage, delivering government’s Plan for Change to increase opportunities for all
Family to be reunited with Nazi-looted artwork after eight decades31/03/2025 14:20:00
The heirs and great-grandchildren of Jewish Belgian art collector Samuel Hartveld are set to receive a painting by Henry Gibbs currently in the collection of the Tate.
£1.35 million funding boost to drive growth of visitor economy in North East and West Midlands24/03/2025 11:20:00
The visitor economy in the North East and the West Midlands is receiving a £1.35 million funding boost over the next year to help the regions attract even more tourists and investment to the UK.