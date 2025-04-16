Government announces preferred candidate for S4C Chair

Delyth Evans is the Government’s preferred candidate for the S4C Chair, the Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy announced today.

Delyth Evans

Delyth started her career as a journalist at HTV Wales, working on the flagship current affairs programme ‘Y Byd ar Bedwar’ for S4C. She subsequently worked as a reporter on BBC Radio Four’s ‘World at One’ and ‘PM’ programmes. Delyth became a Labour Member of the Welsh Assembly (now the Senedd) in 2000, representing the Mid and West Wales constituency, and was a deputy minister for Culture, Environment and Rural Affairs. After stepping down from politics Delyth worked in the charity sector as Chief Executive of Smart Works, a women’s employment charity. Delyth is currently a Board member at Sport Wales, a Governor at Coleg Gwent, and a trustee of the Alacrity Foundation and the Urdd.

Delyth will now appear on 23 April before MPs on the Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee for pre-appointment scrutiny.

This process for appointing the Chair of S4C is set out in the Broadcasting Act 1990.

Ministers were assisted in their decision-making by an Advisory Assessment Panel which included a departmental official and a senior independent panel member approved by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. The Welsh Government and UK Government Wales office were also represented on the Panel.

UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said:

“Delyth began her career as a broadcast journalist, and her vision for S4C’s future reflects a deep understanding of the Welsh cultural and media landscape, as well as an enduring commitment to public service.

“I’m pleased to recommend her for the role of Chair, in which she will no doubt be a proud champion of Welsh-language broadcasting. This marks an exciting chapter for S4C as we develop plans to boost the job opportunities and growth potential of the creative industries in Wales and the rest of the UK.”

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“Delyth has a great track record in broadcasting and wealth of experience in public service to bring to the role of S4C Chair.



“S4C plays a pivotal role in Wales, sustaining and promoting the Welsh language and strengthening our unique identity and culture. The channel is a cornerstone of the strong creative sector in Wales which is vital for economic growth.”

