Government announces up to £15 million to bring the joy of reading to 300,000 more young children

Up to £15 million announced at Budget for book gifting, to inspire a lifelong love of reading from an early age.

Move that will support up to 300,000 more pre-school children, builds on the work of book-giving charities, such as Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library UK and BookTrust

New investment will increase access to books for young children and help improve children’s readiness for school

A new programme announced in the Budget will give up to 300,000 children across England greater access to books in the run up to starting school, regardless of their background or circumstances.

The £15 million investment will focus on pre-school children to help build confidence, communication and a lasting love of learning. As well as supporting children it will give parents some breathing space with costs.

Getting books into children’s hands early helps build the skills they need to thrive at school. Last year a record 72.3% of children reached a good level of development by the end of Reception, so the government is on track to beat its 75% school readiness target by 2028. Around 1,000 Best Start Family Hubs are also being rolled out across the country, working with the National Literacy Trust and BookTrust as part of their wider support for families to encourage more shared reading at home.

It builds on the government’s work to build a lifelong love of reading. The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport has committed £12.5 million of dormant assets funding from the Every Child Can Programme to ensure every primary school in England has a library by the end of this Parliament. On top of this a further £5 million is being provided to secondary schools to buy books and reading materials that encourage more young people to read for enjoyment.

Culture Secretary, Lisa Nandy said:

A good book in your hands can be truly transformative. Children’s books are where curiosity takes root and a lifelong love of reading begins. We believe that every child, regardless of their background or postcode, should have access to the things that bring joy, learning and creativity to their lives, and this programme will help make that a reality.

Early Education Minister Paul Waugh said:

Sharing a book with a child is about so much more than learning to read. It’s precious time together that can build their imagination, curiosity and excitement about stories. Getting more books into the hands of young children is an important first step, and we want to build on that throughout childhood. Through our curriculum reforms and the National Year of Reading, we’re helping make reading a part of children’s lives from their earliest years right through school. Alongside this, our Best Start Family Hubs are supporting families to foster a love of reading at home and helping ensure children develop the skills and confidence that will benefit them throughout their lives.

The move follows the success of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library UK, which works with local partners to deliver books to the homes of families monthly, and BookTrust, which provides free books at key points in the early years.

Since launching in 2007, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library UK has gifted almost 8 million free, age-appropriate books directly to children under five, with nearly 100,000 children receiving a free book every month, helping to boost early literacy, shared family reading and school readiness across the country. BookTrust has helped transform the lives of over 1.4 million children annually by providing free books and early years resources, successfully engaging around 93% of newborns and inspiring 84% of low income parents to read more with their families.

Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England, said:

We know the many benefits that reading brings to our children: it is a gift that opens minds, sparks imagination and changes lives. We’re thrilled to support this initiative to put more books in the hands of children across England, helping more young people to learn, dream and thrive.

Steve Korris, Executive Director of The Dollywood Foundation UK, home of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library said:

Dolly’s dream was for every child to grow up with books of their own, regardless of their family’s circumstances. We’re delighted that the Government is backing that ambition through this investment in early years book gifting. Through the Imagination Library, we see the excitement a book arriving monthly through the letterbox brings, and how sharing stories helps families build bonds, children develop language and confidence, and a love of reading take root. This funding is a welcome opportunity to bring those benefits to many more children across England, giving them the strongest possible start, well before their first day at school.

Diana Gerald MBE and Annie Crombie, Co-CEOs of BookTrust, said:

Every child deserves the chance to experience the joy of books and reading, whatever their background or postcode. Shared reading is often a child’s first experience of culture, creativity and storytelling, laying the foundations for a lifelong love of books. Through our Bookstart programme and with the work of more than 7,000 partner organisations in villages, towns and communities across the UK, we see every day the difference that access to books and support makes to the 1.1 million children and families we reach. We welcome this investment, which will help more children discover the joy of reading and the opportunities it can create.

Funding will be delivered by Arts Council England. Further details on the design of the programme will be published in due course.

The government is also investing in opportunities for children and young people beyond the classroom, including £22.5 million for youth-led cultural activities in England’s most deprived areas and £132.5 million to support disadvantaged young people, including £12.5 million for music in libraries and £10 million for creative mentoring for care-experienced young people. This sits alongside wider support for careers education, traineeships and pathways into the creative industries.