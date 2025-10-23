Department of Health and Social Care
|Printable version
Government announces Women's Health Strategy to be renewed
Women's Health Strategy to be renewed in drive to improve access and tackle inequalities
- Government strategy will be renewed to tackle inequalities and improve access to healthcare for women across England
- Secretary of State commits to addressing long-standing barriers in women’s healthcare as part of mission to build NHS fit for the future
- Strategy follows announcement that menopause questions will be included in NHS Health Checks
Women across the country will soon benefit from better and more compassionate care as the Women’s Health Strategy is set to be renewed to address longstanding barriers, the government has announced today (Thursday 23 October).
This follows today’s announcement that menopause questions will be included in NHS Health Checks to better support millions of women.
The renewed strategy will set out how the government will take the next steps to improve women’s healthcare as part of the 10 Year Health Plan and create a system that listens to women’s experiences and tackles the inequalities they face.
As part of the renewal, which will be published next year, the government will look to identify specific barriers in access to healthcare and set out concrete action to remove them.
Opinions from women who contributed to our 10 Year Health Plan consultation - the biggest ever conversation about the future of the NHS - will play a central role in developing this strategy.
Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:
“We inherited a broken NHS, and as a result too many women are still subject to system that doesn’t listen to their experiences or understand their needs.
“Whether it’s being passed from one specialist to another for conditions like endometriosis or PCOS, the lack of proper pain relief during procedures, or unacceptable gynaecology waiting lists — it’s clear the system is failing women, and it shouldn’t be happening.
“Our renewed strategy will set out our longer-term vision so every woman gets the healthcare she deserves, when she needs it. We’re determined to build an NHS in which women can feel safe and can trust.”
The government has already begun taking immediate steps to improve women’s healthcare since taking office. Gynaecology waiting lists have begun falling for the first time in years, with additional funding invested to tackle the backlog of cases.
The newly introduced Jess’s Rule ensures GPs in England ‘think again’ if they see a patient three times without identifying a diagnosis, or if symptoms are getting worse.
We have also set out how we will eliminate cervical cancer by 2040 through the new cervical cancer plan for England, and emergency hormonal contraception is due to be made available free of charge on the NHS at pharmacies.
These measures form part of the government’s Plan for Change mission to build an NHS fit for the future, ensuring healthcare services are personalised and preventative.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-announces-womens-health-strategy-to-be-renewed
Latest News from
Department of Health and Social Care
Major NHS update brings menopause into routine health checks23/10/2025 12:10:00
Menopause advice will be added to free health checks to help millions of women get the care they need.
Major NHS AI trial delivers unprecedented time and cost savings22/10/2025 09:15:00
Microsoft 365 Copilot trial demonstrates monthly time savings of potentially 400,000 hours for NHS staff.
Improved safeguarding and protections for vulnerable people20/10/2025 11:15:00
Government to launch a consultation on Liberty Protection Safeguards to improve safeguarding for vulnerable people.
Government to tackle antisemitism and other racism in the NHS17/10/2025 13:05:00
The government takes urgent action to tackle antisemitism and other forms of racism in the NHS.
£80 million support for children’s hospices over three years16/10/2025 11:05:00
Settlement provides £26 million annually offering crucial financial certainty for services supporting seriously ill children and families.
Young people given stark warning on deadly risks of taking drugs16/10/2025 10:05:00
The government has launched a new campaign to alert young people to the dangers of ketamine, counterfeit medicines and adulterated THC vapes
Parents supported to navigate early years misinformation online15/10/2025 10:12:10
Government kicks off a new national campaign to help parents cut through the bombardment of sometimes unreliable advice and false expectations online.
Care Minister speech at RCGP Annual Conference 202513/10/2025 11:20:00
Stephen Kinnock recently (09 October 2025) spoke at the Royal College of General Practitioners Annual Conference, in Newport, Wales.