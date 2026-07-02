Government apologises for historic forced adoption practices

Apology comes with £4 million package of support which includes easier access to adoption records

People affected by the injustice of forced adoption have today received the formal apology they deserve, as the government acknowledged the role of the state in the appalling practice and unveiled a package of practical support worth £4 million over three years.

The Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, delivered the apology in Parliament as campaigners watched on, ahead of a reception for them in Westminster.

In a speech, the Prime Minister reflected on the harm caused to an estimated 185,000 mothers, adopted people and their wider families by practices that took place primarily between 1949 and 1976.

The apology recognises that many women were denied genuine choice, made to feel ashamed or unworthy, and that children were taken from their birth families, their identity and their history. Fathers and wider families were also affected, with harm lasting across lifetimes and, in some cases, generations.

The £4 million support fund will go towards helping people access their adoption records via the Coram BAAF charity, fund intermediary services like Family Connect that helps people reconnect with family members, and research and testimonial projects to document the long-term impact on people’s lives.

Speaking directly to campaigners watching from the House gallery, the Prime Minister Keir Starmer, said:

The shame is not yours. The shame was never yours. The shame is ours. And I say that on behalf of the whole country, I say it to every single person impacted, we are deeply and profoundly sorry.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said:

The pain carried by mothers, adopted children and their families who suffered this appalling injustice is unimaginable. They were cruelly denied irreplaceable moments, shared experiences and relationships which should have been theirs, and were made to feel ashamed. Today, on behalf of the British state, we say with one voice: this was wrong, and we are sorry. An apology cannot undo what happened, but it can be the start of real change, alongside providing the practical action, care and support that people need.

Governments funded, enabled and relied on systems that were not consistently or effectively overseen. In some cases, records were lost, altered, or not made fully accessible to those seeking answers. The state did not do enough to protect mothers, children and families and it failed to prevent harm from continuing. It bears responsibility for the systems it funded and legitimised, which enabled these practices to take place.

The Government recognises that an apology alone is not enough. Alongside today’s statement, ministers are setting out practical steps to improve support for those affected, including:

improving access to adoption records;

expanding services which support family reconnection;

working with NHS England to improve access to appropriate health support, including with mental health challenges;

developing peer support;

strengthening awareness across public services;

establishing a lived experience reference group to review progress; and

commissioning a testimonials project to capture the stories of those with experience of historical forced adoption.

To ensure that lessons are learned and continue to make improvements, the government will also work to gather data on how the support announced today is working over time, keeping the need for further research under review.

This package reflects what those affected have said matters most: being able to understand their past, access records, reconnect with family where possible and receive support that recognises what they have lived through.

The apology relates to historical adoption practices in England. Scotland and Wales have each issued their own formal apologies, which the UK Government supports, while in Northern Ireland work is underway to establish a statutory public inquiry into Mother and Baby Institutions, Magdalene Laundries and Workhouses, led by the Northern Ireland Executive.

The Government recognises that some people’s experiences extend beyond the 1949 to 1976 period, and that it is deeply upsetting to hear examples where coercive practices continued. Today’s adoption system is fundamentally different, with strong legal safeguards, clear consent requirements and independent judicial oversight.

Information and support for those affected

If you have been affected by historical forced adoption practices, support is available:

FamilyConnect offers confidential support, including counselling, record tracing and help with reunification where appropriate, and can be reached on 0300 1800 205 or https://www.familyconnect.org.uk

For urgent support Samaritans is available 24/7 and free from any phone: 116 123.

You can also speak to your GP, who can help you access further support.

If you are based outside England, you can still access confidential listening services such as Samaritans