Department for Work and Pensions
|Printable version
Government appoints first Menopause Employment Champion to improve workplace support
Employers are being encouraged to better support women experiencing the menopause as the Government yesterday appointed England’s first ever Menopause Employment Champion.
- Helen Tomlinson appointed new Menopause Employment Champion and calls on more employers to develop menopause policies
- One in four women experiencing menopause are reported to have considered leaving their job due to symptoms
- She will drive awareness of issues surrounding menopause and work while promoting the benefits for businesses and the economy when women are supported to stay in work and progress
Helen Tomlinson, Head of Talent (UK & Ireland) at The Adecco Group, has been appointed to the independent role by the Department for Work and Pensions and will work closely with the Minister for Social Mobility, Youth and Progression Mims Davies.
As part of the voluntary role, Helen will focus on encouraging employers to develop menopause policies to create more supportive environments to help women experiencing menopause to stay and progress in work. She will carry out this work while continuing her employment at Adecco.
With 30 years’ experience in the recruitment and employability sector, Helen is ideally placed to take on the role having hosted a podcast on menopause and work which led to her working with Adecco to develop and introduce their menopause policy.
Launched in 2021, it has since been adapted for numerous external clients and includes training for managers and the creation of a menopause community of allies who advise women on how to support themselves to thrive in work whilst experiencing menopause.
Menopause Employment Champion, Helen Tomlinson said:
I have witnessed the transformational power that opening up conversations on the menopause can have in a workplace. By creating safe spaces by educating management and creating allies across workforces, women can be supported and empowered to manage their symptoms and thrive in work.
Less than a quarter of UK businesses currently have a menopause policy, but as I take on this role, I am determined that my generation of women in work will break the menopause taboo and have confidence that their health is valued.
I look forward to working with women and leaders across all sectors of work to address this gap and make a difference for current and future generations.
Department for Work and Pensions Minister, Mims Davies said:
Menopause is a major driver of too many women leaving the workforce early, often when they are at the peak of their skills and experience with so much more still to contribute.
We are committed to ensuring any stigma is addressed associated with menopause and its symptoms which can vary.
Working positively with employers is vital to ensure they can recruit and retain women experiencing menopause and stop women perhaps considering giving up their employment due to the impact.
I look forward to working closely with Helen, to achieve our goals of driving positive workplace change to help realise the full potential of women, businesses, and the economy by assisting women at any age and career stage to be properly supported and thrive in work.
Although not all women experience effects which prevent them from working, research suggests those with serious menopausal symptoms take an average of 32 weeks of leave from work, whilst one in four women report they have considered leaving their job due to experiencing the menopause.
The average age for a woman to reach the menopause is 51, and this matters especially as women over 50 represent the fastest growing segment of the workforce, with a third of the working age population now over 50.
Indeed, 1 in 100 women experiencing menopause impact before the age of 40 with peri-menopause symptoms often during their 40s and some experiencing it mid-30s.
As Menopause Employment Champion, Helen will focus on workplace support and raising awareness of menopause related issues. This could include advising employers on small but significant changes they could make to the workplace, such as offering those experiencing symptoms more regular breaks, a choice of uniform or creating cooler spaces in offices for those experiencing hot flushes.
Helen will also work closely with the Women’s Health Ambassador Dame Lesley Regan whose work on the menopause centres on healthcare provision.
Women’s Health Ambassador Dame Lesley Regan said:
Having spent my professional career caring for women across their life course, I am acutely aware of the need to support menopausal women in every aspect of their lives.
The Menopause Employment Champion will improve the support we offer our workforce - keeping women in the workplace and ensuring that every woman has the opportunity to live her life to the fullest potential.
This is a further positive step in the implementation of the Women’s Health Strategy which is tackling many practical problems that women experience when trying to access the services they need to optimise their health and wellbeing.
I look forward to working closely with Helen Tomlinson in her new role.
Ahead of yesterday’s announcement, Mims Davies and Helen Tomlinson visited the Whitbread-owned Premier Inn at London County Hall, as the Group has made the menopause a key part of its diversity and inclusion policy.
Janet Tidmarsh, Head of Diversity and Inclusion for Whitbread said:
The menopause is a key part of our robust Diversity and Inclusion strategy, particularly because 67% of our front-line workers are women.
We’re so proud to be on our journey to being accredited as a Menopause Friendly Employer and have made our workplace guide to the menopause available in six different languages. This makes sure it is as accessible as possible in order to enable teams and managers to be supportive for people experiencing menopausal symptoms.
Our Gender Equality inclusion network, which is run by colleagues across the business, has been instrumental in driving awareness and change and work is only going from strength to strength as we continue to invest in this important topic.
This latest announcement comes ahead of International Women’s Day this week and builds on the government’s delivery of an ambitious plan to improve the health and wellbeing of women and girls, set out in the Women’s Health Strategy, in which menopause features as a priority area.
Additional Information
- The government committed to the appointment of a Menopause Employment Champion in its official responses to both the independent Menopause and Employment: How to enable fulfilling working lives report and Women and Equalities Select Committee Report on Menopause and the Workplace.
- The Women’s Health Strategy is designed to improve the health and wellbeing of women and girls. Last month the government delivered on an important year one priority in the strategy by announcing a new hormone prescription prepayment certificate. This expanded access to cheaper Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT), benefiting hundreds of thousands of women experiencing menopause symptoms.
- The position of Menopause Employment Champion has been appointed by and will work with the Minister for Social Mobility, Youth and Progression, reporting at regular intervals.
- Helen Tomlinson will continue to serve as Head of Talent (UK & Ireland) at The Adecco Group while taking on the role of Department for Work and Pensions’ Menopause Employment Champion on a voluntary basis.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-appoints-first-menopause-employment-champion-to-improve-workplace-support
Latest News from
Department for Work and Pensions
Taxpayers given more time for voluntary National Insurance contributions07/03/2023 12:07:00
Thousands of taxpayers have been given more time to fill gaps in their National Insurance record and help increase the amount they receive in State Pension.
Government backs bill to expand pension saving to young and low earners06/03/2023 09:25:00
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) confirmed it will support proposals to expand Automatic Enrolment, enabling millions of people to save more and to start saving earlier.
Major funding package to level up Blyth23/02/2023 12:22:00
People across Blyth are set to benefit from government investment to level up the town by upgrading poor quality housing, tackling health inequalities, improving access to local jobs and cutting crime.
£842 million available to help families in need21/02/2023 10:10:00
Councils to be allocated money to directly help those most in need with essential food and energy costs until 31 March 2024.
Domestic abusers face crackdown in raft of new measures20/02/2023 14:14:00
Tougher management of most dangerous abusers and new protections for victims.
DWP leads way supporting people aged over 50 at work14/02/2023 15:10:00
The DWP has signed the Age-friendly Employer Pledge, a nationwide programme run by the Centre for Ageing Better to promote age inclusive working practices.
Mary Starks appointed to lead review of The Pensions Regulator13/02/2023 15:05:00
The review will examine how TPR is performing its role and where it can improve, providing greater efficiency and value to taxpayers.
Sara Weller CBE appointed new Chair of the Money and Pensions Service13/02/2023 14:10:00
The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced the appointment of Sara Weller CBE as the new permanent Chair of the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS).