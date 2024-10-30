Cabinet Office
Government appoints Judicial Member for the Senior Salaries Review Body
Appointment of Mark Emerton as Judicial Member for the Senior Salaries Review Body.
The Government has appointed Mark Emerton as the Judicial Member for the Senior Salaries Review Body.
This role is responsible for supporting the delivery of the annual reporting cycle for the remit of the Judiciary and the Major Judicial Review. Mark Emerton will work with the Senior Salaries Review Body, which provides independent advice to the Prime Minister and senior ministers on the pay of many of the nation’s top public servants.
The SSRB’s remit covers senior civil servants, the judiciary, the senior military, certain senior managers in the NHS, Police and Crime Commissioners and chief police officers.
Mark is a retired employment judge and former member of the Judicial College Board. He is an experienced judicial trainer, and has previously served as Chair of Havant Judicial Standing Committee and as a Diversity and Community Relations Judge.
The appointment process for this role was in full accordance with the Commissioner for Public Appointments’ Code of Practice.
Mark will start his role in October. He takes over from Sharon Witherspoon, a former judicial member, who in April 2024 was appointed interim judicial member to the SSRB for a period of six months.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-appoints-judicial-member-for-the-senior-salaries-review-body
