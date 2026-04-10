Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
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Government approves UK’s largest power-producing solar farm
800 MW Springwell Solar farm given approval – the largest solar project in the UK terms of power generation.
- Marks the 25th nationally significant clean energy project approved by the government since July 2024 – enough clean energy to power the equivalent of over 12.5 million homes
- The decision is part of government drive to go further and faster on clean, homegrown power to protect the British people from volatile fossil fuel markets following conflict in the Middle East
- Solar is one of the cheapest forms of power available – approval builds on recent measures to roll out plug-in solar in UK stores and ensure all new homes in England are built with solar as a standard
Families and businesses will benefit from more solar power, one of the cheapest forms of power available, as the government recently (Wednesday 8 April) approved a major new solar power project.
The Springwell Solar Farm is set to be the largest power-producing solar farm in the UK – according to the developer it could power over 180,000 homes a year, the equivalent of half the homes in Lincolnshire.
The decision marks the 25th nationally significant clean energy project approved by the government since July 2024 – enough clean energy to power the equivalent of more than 12.5 million homes.
Global instability – from Ukraine to the war in Iran – has exposed the cost of relying on fossil fuel markets Britain does not control. Solar is one of the cheapest forms of power available for the country, and central to the government’s clean power mission to bring stability and lower bills, in an uncertain world.
The recently approval builds on decisive action the government has taken to learn the lessons from the conflict in the Middle East. This includes bringing plug-in solar to the UK, fitting solar on new homes as standard and fast-tracking the next renewables auction to July this year.
Energy Minister Michael Shanks recently said:
We are driving further and faster for clean homegrown power that we control to protect the British people and bring down bills for good.
It is crucial we learn the lessons of the conflict in the Middle East – solar is one of the cheapest forms of power available and is how we get off the rollercoaster of international fossil fuel markets and secure our own energy independence.
Notes to Editors
Springwell Solar Farm is the largest in terms of power generation.
The list of clean energy projects approved by the government so far include:
- Sunnica Energy Farm
- Mallard Pass Solar Project
- Gate Burton Energy Park
- Cottam Solar Project
- Rivenhall IWMF and Energy Centre
- Heckington Fen Solar Park
- West Burton Solar Project
- North Lincolnshire Green Energy Park
- Rampion 2 Offshore Wind Farm
- East Yorkshire Solar Farm
- Oaklands Farm Solar Park
- Mona Offshore Wind Farm
- Byers Gill Solar
- Morgan Offshore Wind Project
- Tillbridge Solar Project
- Stonestreet Green Solar
- Morecambe Offshore Windfarm
- Helios Renewable Energy Project
- Five Estuaries Offshore Wind Farm
- Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind
- Fenwick Solar Farm
- Cory Decarbonisation
- Bramford to Twinstead power line
- Viking CCS
- Springwell Solar Farm
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-approves-uks-largest-power-producing-solar-farm
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