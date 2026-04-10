Government approves UK’s largest power-producing solar farm

800 MW Springwell Solar farm given approval – the largest solar project in the UK terms of power generation.

Marks the 25th nationally significant clean energy project approved by the government since July 2024 – enough clean energy to power the equivalent of over 12.5 million homes

The decision is part of government drive to go further and faster on clean, homegrown power to protect the British people from volatile fossil fuel markets following conflict in the Middle East

Solar is one of the cheapest forms of power available – approval builds on recent measures to roll out plug-in solar in UK stores and ensure all new homes in England are built with solar as a standard

Families and businesses will benefit from more solar power, one of the cheapest forms of power available, as the government recently (Wednesday 8 April) approved a major new solar power project.

The Springwell Solar Farm is set to be the largest power-producing solar farm in the UK – according to the developer it could power over 180,000 homes a year, the equivalent of half the homes in Lincolnshire.

The decision marks the 25th nationally significant clean energy project approved by the government since July 2024 – enough clean energy to power the equivalent of more than 12.5 million homes.

Global instability – from Ukraine to the war in Iran – has exposed the cost of relying on fossil fuel markets Britain does not control. Solar is one of the cheapest forms of power available for the country, and central to the government’s clean power mission to bring stability and lower bills, in an uncertain world.

The recently approval builds on decisive action the government has taken to learn the lessons from the conflict in the Middle East. This includes bringing plug-in solar to the UK, fitting solar on new homes as standard and fast-tracking the next renewables auction to July this year.

Energy Minister Michael Shanks recently said:

We are driving further and faster for clean homegrown power that we control to protect the British people and bring down bills for good. It is crucial we learn the lessons of the conflict in the Middle East – solar is one of the cheapest forms of power available and is how we get off the rollercoaster of international fossil fuel markets and secure our own energy independence.

Notes to Editors

Springwell Solar Farm is the largest in terms of power generation.

The list of clean energy projects approved by the government so far include: