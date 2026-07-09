Department for Energy Security & Net Zero
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Government approves UK’s second largest solar farm
Families and businesses will benefit from more solar power as the government has approved a major new solar power project.
- Marks the 30th nationally significant clean energy project approved by the government since July 2024 – enough clean energy to power the equivalent of more than 19 million homes
- The decision is the 42nd nationally significant project approved during this Parliament and forms part of the government’s drive to back growth while delivering homegrown power to protect the British people from volatile fossil fuel markets following conflict in the Middle East
- Solar is one of the cheapest forms of power available – approval builds on plans to roll out plug-in solar in UK stores and ensure all new homes in England are built with solar as a standard
Families and businesses will benefit from more solar power, one of the cheapest forms of power available, as the government yesterday (Wednesday 8 July) approved a major new solar power project.
One Earth Solar Farm is set to be the second largest solar farm in the UK – according to the developer it could power over 200,000 homes a year, the equivalent of half the homes in Lincolnshire.
The decision comes a week after approving Peartree Hill solar farm and Dean Moor solar farms, and it marks the 30th nationally significant clean energy project approved by the government since July 2024 – enough clean energy to power the equivalent of more than 19 million homes.
Global instability – from Ukraine to the war in Iran – has exposed the cost of relying on fossil fuel markets Britain does not control. Solar is one of the cheapest forms of power available for the country, and central to the government’s clean power mission to bring stability and lower bills, in an uncertain world.
Ed Miliband, Energy Secretary said:
The only way to have energy security is if we take a pro-growth approach to building more clean energy in Britain. For 2 years that is exactly what this government has done.
This comes as the government confirmed new planning reforms last week to scrap mandatory pre-application consultation requirements for major infrastructure projects, which will cut up to 12 months from the planning process and potentially save industry £1 billion this Parliament. Delivered through the landmark Planning and Infrastructure Act these changes will come into effect later this month.
It also comes as government data published last month shows that 2025 was the strongest year on record for solar deployment, with 269,000 installations completed across the UK.
Notes to editors
See the announcement on the approval of the UK’s largest solar farm in April: Government approves UK’s largest power-producing solar farm.
See the decision: One Earth Solar Farm - Project information.
The list of clean energy projects approved by the government so far include:
- Sunnica Energy Farm
- Mallard Pass Solar Project
- Gate Burton Energy Park
- Cottam Solar Project
- Rivenhall IWMF and Energy Centre
- Heckington Fen Solar Park
- West Burton Solar Project
- North Lincolnshire Green Energy Park
- Rampion 2 Offshore Wind Farm
- East Yorkshire Solar Farm
- Oaklands Farm Solar Park
- Mona Offshore Wind Farm
- Byers Gill Solar
- Morgan Offshore Wind Project
- Tillbridge Solar Project
- Stonestreet Green Solar
- Morecambe Offshore Windfarm
- Helios Renewable Energy Project
- Five Estuaries Offshore Wind Farm
- Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind
- Fenwick Solar Farm
- Cory Decarbonisation
- Bramford to Twinstead power line
- Viking CCS
- Springwell Solar Farm
- Dogger Bank South Offshore Wind
- North Falls Offshore Wind
- Dean Moor solar farm
- Peartree Hill solar farm
- One Earth solar farm
Following consent, the developer can move forward with the next stage of the project, including meeting any planning requirements attached to the order ahead of construction.
The decision follows a rigorous planning process that considered impacts on local communities, land use and the environment, with solar farms occupying a small proportion of agricultural land while helping strengthen Britain’s energy security.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-approves-uks-second-largest-solar-farm
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