Department for Transport
|Printable version
Government awards nearly £2 million to innovative transport proposals
More efficient and greener transport systems one step closer as entrepreneurs and innovators awarded government funding to develop their projects.
- creative entrepreneurs awarded share of £1.95 million to revolutionise UK’s transport network
- projects include technology to protect public transport systems from extreme weather conditions and proposals to reduce carbon emissions from HGVs
- government-backed projects will help support a greener and more efficient transport future, as UK drives towards net zero targets
Entrepreneurs and innovators pioneering new ways of creating a more efficient transport system are being backed by government funding announced today (13 April 2022).
In total, 51 projects have been awarded a share of £1.95 million in Department for Transport (DfT) funding as part of the government’s Transport Research and Innovation Grant (TRIG) programme, the largest number of projects backed in the programme’s history.
One winner, Makesense Technology Ltd, will develop a technology to guide visually impaired people through the public transport network. A handheld device will scan the area and provide touch feedback, such as a vibration to the tablet holder, alerting them to any obstacles and their direction of travel.
AJEA Products Ltd is also among those awarded funding, creating autonomous flood protection for critical transport infrastructure. It will design self-deploying barriers that can be installed at train stations across the UK and pop up automatically when floods are detected, preventing passenger journeys from being disrupted by extreme weather.
Meanwhile, Unitrove Innovation Ltd is being backed to develop a control system for the world’s first liquid hydrogen fuel container facility for zero emission ships (as seen in the image above).
The University of Cambridge is developing a new low-cost and lightweight steering system for heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), which will reduce tyre wear, reduce carbon emissions and make it easier for larger vehicles to manoeuvre on the road.
Transport Minister Trudy Harrison said:
Innovation funded as part of TRIG could be the key to unlocking a more efficient and safer transport system for tomorrow.
I support the ingenious ideas of this year’s cohort every step of the way and wish the successful applicants all the very best. I look forward to seeing the ideas develop to boost our green agenda and create high-skilled jobs across the UK.
Now in its 11th round of funding, the TRIG programme, delivered in partnership with Connected Places Catapult, brings together talented start-ups – mainly SMEs and universities – and policymakers at the earliest stage of innovation to help enhance the UK’s transport system.
Since launching in 2014, over £6 million in grants has supported more than 200 TRIG projects.
This year, the programme focused on increasing the diversity of its applicants. From Southampton to the Shetland Islands, the winning projects are based across the UK and reflect DfT’s commitments to levelling up.
The winners were selected based on 4 key themes:
- maritime decarbonisation
- future of freight
- COVID-19 recovery
- transport resilience
An open call, where any transport related idea was also considered.
For the first time, 6 Future of Freight grants worth £100,000 each were piloted for larger projects, moving them past ‘proof of concept’ and towards being demonstration ready. These will complement remaining 45 grants of up to £30,000 each, spread across all 4 themes.
DfT will also be working in partnership with Connected Places Catapult this year to pilot an Innovation Accelerator Programme, which will support companies at a later stage in their innovation journeys. The programme will provide funding to help projects take the last step towards the market by providing bespoke training from industry experts.
Rachel Gardner-Poole, Connected Places Catapult, Chief Operating Officer said:
TRIG is a one-of-a-kind programme. It provides a mechanism to identify and support early-stage innovation that might slip through the nets of traditional funding routes.
Connected Places Catapult is extremely proud to deliver TRIG 2021, which is supporting over 50 innovators across 4 different challenges, including the future of freight, maritime decarbonisation, COVID-19 recovery and resilient transport systems. I am excited to see what great products and services arise.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-awards-nearly-2-million-to-innovative-transport-proposals
Latest News from
Department for Transport
£20 million to improve roadside facilities for HGV drivers13/04/2022 15:25:00
Heavy goods vehicle drivers to benefit from £20 million of funding for better roadside facilities.
Government pledges £7.6 million for rail innovation12/04/2022 12:10:00
Funding given to create cutting-edge technology that will help transform rail travel.
Government invests in innovation with £30 million for cutting-edge highway decarbonisation projects07/04/2022 13:10:00
Funding will support pioneering projects to decarbonise local highways infrastructure across the UK.
Transport Secretary cracks down on drug-driving to protect the public05/04/2022 15:38:00
Call for evidence launched to determine whether convicted drug-drivers should have to complete a rehabilitation course before resuming driving.
Cheaper and better buses in £7 billion package to level up transport outside London04/04/2022 16:10:00
Funding for major local transport schemes across the UK will speed up journeys and make services more reliable and greener.
Government protects vital Dawlish coastal rail route with a further £32 million04/04/2022 09:25:00
Funding will create a more resilient railway, giving passengers in Devon and Cornwall safer and more punctual journeys.
Oligarchs’ aircraft and ships targeted through new legal powers31/03/2022 11:27:00
New UK government legislation prohibits maintenance on aircraft or ships belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs or their businesses.
Extra protections for seafarers as government introduces new maritime laws31/03/2022 10:20:00
Measures announced to ensure that all UK ferry operators pay the national minimum wage and ferries are seaworthy.