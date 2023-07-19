Government backing UK engineering biology firms to revolutionise medicine, food and environmental protection

UK firms harnessing the power of biology in a range of sectors will be under the spotlight in Downing Street as science leaders and ministers meet to unleash the full potential of the UK’s engineering biology sector.

Some of the most innovative engineering biology companies in the world will descend on 10 Downing Street today to meet Science Secretary and ministers

engineering biology applies principles of engineering to biological substances, early examples including lifesaving mRNA vaccines, lab-grown meat and turning waste into rocket fuel

government launches call for evidence to supercharge engineering biology in the UK

The UK firms harnessing the power of biology to deliver new medical therapies, means of recycling and environmentally-friendly food sources will be under the spotlight at Downing Street today (Wednesday 19 July) as science leaders and ministers meet to unleash the full potential of the UK’s engineering biology sector.

Science and Technology Secretary, Chloe Smith, has invited businesses from across the country – from small start-ups to medium-sized companies – to present their transformational inventions, as she launches the start of a call for evidence that will run until September, seeking vital advice on driving engineering biology policy development in the UK.

Engineering biology describes the application of rigorous engineering principles to biology, enabling the construction of new or redesigned biological systems, such as cells or proteins. It has the potential to change the way we grow food, create medical treatments and produce the fuel we need to run our cars, homes and offices.

One example of engineering biology in action is the creation of revolutionary mRNA vaccines for COVID by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, which were used widely in the UK and helped save millions of lives across the world.

The UK is a leader in engineering biology thanks in part to early, forward-thinking investment by the government over the last decade, including more than £100 million being invested through UK Research and Innovation’s Synthetic Biology for Growth programme. As one of the 5 critical technologies being pursued by the government, the UK’s engineering biology sector has the potential to grow at tremendous speed, driving forward the Prime Minister’s priority to grow the economy.

Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology, Chloe Smith, said:

Engineering biology has the power to be truly revolutionary. From tackling previously untreatable diseases to transforming waste into rocket fuel, the potential really is limitless. Today’s meeting with leaders from some of Britain’s most innovative engineering biology businesses is the starting point in establishing a booming sector that transforms the way we eat, live and fuel our economy, as we put our ambition to make the UK a science and technology superpower into practice.

Gathering at the heart of government, businesses from across the sector will be invited to showcase their ideas for capitalising on rapidly evolving technologies that will keep the country competitive in engineering biology.

The Secretary of State, and Science Minister George Freeman, will then lead a roundtable discussion to determine the UK’s existing strengths in the sector; what further opportunities can be seized and how government can back the industry for the good of our country’s economy, health, security and prosperity.

A dozen UK firms are invited to today’s meeting – including Scarlet Therapeutics in Bristol, whose work to produce and modify red blood cells in labs has led to treating previously untreatable diseases such as hyperammonemia, and Colorfix in Norwich, which has modified microbes to produce eco-friendly clothes dyes that would otherwise have involved toxic chemicals.

Ministers will also hear from Edinburgh’s Celtic Renewables, whose patented method of turning waste products, rather than petroleum, into high-value chemicals, acetone, butanol, and ethanol, is helping the environment.

And in food, Algenuity in Bedfordshire will outline how variants of Chlorella algae are producing dairy and other animal protein substitute such as eggs at scale, while Ivy Farm will demonstrate the role of bioreactors in producing chicken and steaks without a farm, to reduce the environmental impact of meat based meals.

Alistair Irvine, CEO of Scarlet Therapeutics, said:

It is a great pleasure to represent Scarlet Therapeutics, today at 10 Downing Street, to take part in a roundtable discussion with Chloe Smith and leading SMEs in the sector, on how government can support the development and commercialization of engineering biology in the UK. Engineering biology is an area of strength in the UK and it is important to boost this field not only for the economic benefits but also for the health and wellness benefits it can bring to the UK population.

Professor Nigel Scruton FRS, Chief Scientist and Co-Founder of C3 BIOTECH, said:

As a leading SME that has developed high performance synthetic fuels by engineering biology, C3 BIOTECH was delighted to contribute to discussions with UK government at Downing Street on how best to support the engineering biology sector in the UK.

In March, engineering biology was earmarked as one of 5 critical technologies – alongside artificial intelligence, future telecommunications, semi-conductors and quantum technologies – to deliver prosperity and security for the UK on our own terms alongside benefits to global society.

The call for evidence fulfils a key pledge in the government’s Science and Technology Framework, to establish a strategic approach to engineering biology and its applications across the economy to maximise opportunities and mitigate the risks.

Notes to Editors

The UK is a leader in engineering biology thanks in part to early, forward-thinking investment by the government over the last decade. This includes more than £100 million being invested through UK Research & Innovation’s Synthetic Biology for Growth programme.

A further £73 million is being invested into Engineering Biology Missions Hubs and Mission Awards that will build on our country’s reputation as a hub of innovation in the field.

The UK has clusters of strength in engineering biology across the country, stretching from Glasgow and Edinburgh to Bristol and Norwich.

Read engineering biology: call for evidence here.