Government backs Brighton beaches with new funding

The £22 million government investment will replace dozens of Victorian arches to avoid the risk of collapse and ensure the road is safe for the next 100 years.

over £22 million in government funding committed to securely pave the way to fix Brighton’s famous seafront

renewal of Victorian arches so King’s Road can keep connecting the south coast for decades to come

projects will generate economic growth, with new space created to help local businesses thrive

Holidaymakers and locals will continue to enjoy leisurely walks across Brighton’s seafront for years to come after a major funding boost from government made today (6 July 2026).

King’s Road, on Brighton’s seafront, is supported by a series of Victorian-era arches that are in urgent need of replacement to avoid the crucial road from being closed.

That’s why the government will invest £22 million to replace dozens of these arches, avoiding the risk of collapse and making sure the road is safe for the next century.

The road with one of the best views along the south coast connects people to Brighton Pier, Brighton Beach and the i360 observation tower, attracting tourists from across the world.

Carrying 22,000 vehicles and nearly 1,500 cyclists a day, it is essential for both tourists and locals getting in and out of Brighton city centre.

Not only will this investment help fund the work to make the road stable for the future, but it will also be used to create new and improved space for local cafes, bars and galleries along the iconic Brighton seafront in a boost for the local economy.

Roads and Buses Minister, Simon Lightwood, said:

Brighton is home to a whole host of attractions, from its iconic beach and legendary pier to the fantastic local businesses dotted across the nearby lanes. This funding will mean that everyone can continue to enjoy all of these for the next 120 years by revamping the Victorian arches that dozens of businesses along the seafront call home – boosting growth across Brighton.

The project will be progressed in 2 phases, with the first between the bandstand and i360 to be completed in 2027, and the second in the area west of Shelter Hall scheduled to finish by 2029.

This funding comes amid further support for Brighton’s roads, with over £26 million set aside over the next 4 years to help Brighton and Hove City Council tackle the pothole plague and ensure smoother, safer journeys for all.

The £22 million investment has been made available from the 2025 Spending Review, with Brighton and Hove Council contributing a further £3.9 million towards the project.

Councillor Trevor Muten, Cabinet member for Transport and City Infrastructure, said:

This is fantastic news and vital for the future of this key part of the city. This funding means we can strengthen the Victorian-era arches so they can support the road, pavement and cycle lane on one of the city’s busiest routes for another 100 years. But we’ll also be able to create a better home for local businesses in this vibrant space on the seafront and, working with local communities, look at options for a new and improved King’s Road paddling pool area.

Transport for the South East’s Vice-Chair, Councillor Simon Curry, said: