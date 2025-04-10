Government backs mayor to reopen Doncaster Sheffield Airport

The South Yorkshire Mayor has announced a £30m devolved funding investment into reopening Doncaster Sheffield Airport, in a major economic boost for the region.

Government backs South Yorkshire Mayor’s decision to invest £30m devolved funding in critical infrastructure to support the creation of a sustainable aviation hub, propelling regional prosperity and driving private investment into Yorkshire.

New working group met today to focus on airport re-opening – which could support 5,000 jobs and boost the economy by £5 billion by 2050, according to local estimates

Announcement comes as regions across the country agree shared priorities to turbocharge economic growth and employment, as part of the Plan for Change.

Millions of pounds of investment has been announced today by the South Yorkshire Mayor (Wednesday 9 April) to support the reopening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA), with plans forecasted to support 5,000 jobs, boost the economy by £5bn and provide wider benefits of £2bn by 2050.

The Airport has sat idle for years despite the potential to drive growth across the north. Today’s decision by the South Yorkshire mayor, backed by this government, would see the creation of a sustainable aviation hub in South Yorkshire to turbocharge economic growth in the region.

In a major boost for regional growth and example of devolution in action, today’s announcement will enable the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to use their devolved funding to invest in the creation of a sustainable aviation hub.



The government has confirmed it has established a working group with Doncaster Council and SYMCA to support local efforts to reopen the airport and explore how the project could unlock wider benefits in the region. The first meeting, bringing together South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, Aviation Minister Mike Kane, Doncaster Council and the government, has taken place today (Wednesday, 9 April).

Today’s boost for South Yorkshire comes as the Deputy Prime Minister agrees new shared priorities with mayors across the country focused on the opportunities and challenges to unlocking regional growth – a major step forward in the government’s pledge for each regional mayor to have their own Local Growth Plan.

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said:

If we are to really grow our economy and put money into the pockets of working people, regional growth needs to be hardwired into the decisions that we make. That’s why we have wasted no time in kick starting Local Growth Plans, owned by local leaders, and why, through our bold devolution plans, we can back our mayors and get opportunities for jobs and growth off the ground – just as they will with this thriving regional airport. Previous governments stood by as Doncaster Sheffield Airport was closed by its owner despite the overwhelming support for it to stay open. It now sits idle despite the potential to drive jobs and growth across the north. I am delighted to work with City of Doncaster Council and the Mayor of South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard to support their efforts to recreate South Yorkshire Airport City as a thriving regional airport.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said:

This Government will stop at nothing to fuel economic growth and deliver prosperity for people up and down the country, as part of our Plan for Change. I’m thrilled to see devolved funding for South Yorkshire being used to revitalise the airport project, and boost the region as a whole, and I look forward to the first flights taking to the sky.

Mayor for South Yorkshire Oliver Coppard said:

This significant funding package, alongside the cross-departmental government working group we have now set up, is a vital signal of our shared commitment to our airport, to growth, to creating good jobs in our communities, and to the future of Doncaster and South Yorkshire. Since day one, we have been fighting for our airport, so we can create good jobs in the industries of the future and play our part in developing the sustainable aviation technologies of tomorrow. To now have the support of a government who don’t just understand that opportunity but truly want to help us realise it, couldn’t be more important.

The new growth priorities agreed today will support mayors by tapping into government levers that can help their ambitions for their communities. Local plans will now help turbocharge regional economies, with shared priorities including:

Improving transport connectivity to create a green, integrated transport network in the North East

Increasing the skills base and reducing economic inactivity in West Yorkshire

Boosting the availability and affordability of homes in Liverpool

These plans will ensure a more strategic approach to regional growth over the long-term and align government policy better to grow and create a more future-facing economy with benefits that are felt across the country.

The shared priorities confirmed by Deputy Prime Minister today are the first stage of developing these major plans, with more work underway to shape them further. Mayors will now begin to finalise their own Local Growth Plans for publication later this year.

Further information

The Mayor’s investment will be supported through South Yorkshire’s devolved funding, including SYMCAs Investment Fund and the new, flexible, long-term Integrated Settlement which will be implemented in SYMCA from 2026/27.

The new working group will meet monthly and will ensure that the path to local prosperity is being driven forward by those who know the region best.

Working group members: