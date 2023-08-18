Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
|Printable version
Government backs pubs to open earlier for World Cup Final
- Also published by:
- Home Office
Government encourages councils in England to get pubs open earlier on Sunday ahead of the Lionesses historic World Cup final.
The Government is encouraging councils in England to get pubs open earlier on Sunday ahead of the Lionesses historic World Cup final.
The Secretary of State for Levelling Up has written to leaders of all councils in England asking them to continue doing everything they can to help every pub that wants to host this historic occasion and support the Lionesses.
While many venues will be able to show the game within their usual opening hours, there may be a few who require additional permission where they would like to be able to serve alcohol as well.
In cases where an application is being rapidly considered to allow a short extension to licensing hours, the government is encouraging local authorities to continue to do everything they can to complete the process in time, working closely with local police forces.
Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove yesterday said:
The whole nation is ready to get behind the Lionesses this Sunday in what is England’s biggest game since 1966.
I’ve asked councils to do everything they can to help pubs get open earlier on Sunday, so people can come together and enjoy a drink before kick-off for this special occasion.
Kate Nicholls, CEO of UK Hospitality, yesterday said:
The nation will be cheering on the Lionesses on Sunday and the next best thing to being in Australia is enjoying the match in the pub or hospitality venue. Many are taking advantage of the fact that they can open to encourage people to come out for breakfast or brunch to get ready for this historic match. Demand from fans has been exceptional, with bookings filling rapidly, and there’s no doubt the day will be a huge boost for the sector, potentially delivering an additional £41 million in sales.
It’s been really positive to work with the Government to ensure everyone can get a chance to join in the celebrations. I’d echo the Government’s support for local authorities taking a pragmatic view to venues opening early to allow people to make the most of this momentous occasion.
Writing to council leaders, the Levelling up Secretary thanked local authorities for everything they have already done this tournament to support the national team, including flying flags, lighting up buildings and supporting communities to hold screenings.
The Home Office is also writing to police chiefs to encourage forces to work together with local councils to ensure as many venues as possible can participate.
This is part of the government’s commitment to backing British pubs, and follows this week’s announcement of an extension to licensing rules that enabling pubs to continue selling takeaway alcohol without red tape holding them back.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/government-backs-pubs-to-open-earlier-for-world-cup-final
Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
New building requirements for separate male and female toilets14/08/2023 13:10:00
Government confirms measures to reverse the rise of gender-neutral toilets as part of wider efforts to protect single sex spaces.
Government launches call for evidence on parking charge limits to protect drivers31/07/2023 12:10:00
The Government has taken a key step in making sure that drivers’ interests are protected when using private car parks.
Second Investment Zone for the North to unlock multi-million pound investments28/07/2023 11:25:00
Investment Zone could unlock £320 million of private investment and deliver 4,000 jobs, across Liverpool, Runcorn, St. Helens, Maghull and Prescot over the next 5 years.
Government launches biggest cladding removal scheme27/07/2023 12:10:00
Cladding Safety Scheme opens to give thousands more buildings access to government funding to fix dangerous cladding for the first time.
Planning changes to speed up delivery of vital infrastructure26/07/2023 14:25:00
Overhaul of planning will speed up delivery of vital projects including off-shore wind, transport links and other major infrastructure.
Long-term plan for housing: Secretary of State's speech25/07/2023 12:10:00
Speech given yesterday by the Rt Hon Michael Gove MP, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
Long-term plan for housing24/07/2023 16:10:00
The Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities have set out further plans for regeneration, inner-city densification and housing delivery across England, with transformational plans to supply beautiful, safe, decent homes in places with high-growth potential in partnership with local communities.
WE WILL BUILD 1 MILLION NEW HOMES SAYS PRIME MINISTER24/07/2023 12:25:00
PM confirms government will meet manifesto commitment to build 1 million new homes over this Parliament.