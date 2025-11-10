Government backs UK quantum innovation with £14 million investment

The UK Government has announced over £14 million in new funding to accelerate the development and deployment of quantum technologies across key sectors including health, defence, energy, and transport. The initiative aims to move quantum science from research to real-world applications, strengthening the UK’s position as a global leader in emerging technologies.

Key Highlights:

14 new projects have been awarded funding under Innovate UK’s Quantum Sensing Mission Primer, supporting advancements such as portable quantum medical scanners, resilient navigation systems, and next-generation sensing for national infrastructure.

The announcement also reinforces international collaboration, including a new UK-Japan Memorandum of Cooperation on quantum computing research, renewed partnerships with California in quantum and photonics, and a joint satellite quantum mission with Singapore.

The investment forms part of the National Quantum Strategy, which aims to unlock an estimated £11 billion in UK GDP by 2045 through innovation, commercialisation, and skills development.

Launching the new Quantum Centre for Nuclear Defence and Security at AWE. This will support AWE together with the University of Strathclyde to bring quantum computing and sensing to bear in nuclear science and technology that is vital to the UK’s security.

Why it matters

This announcement reflects a significant step in transforming quantum breakthroughs into tangible economic and societal benefits. By supporting industrial-academic partnerships and advancing mission-driven innovation, the UK is positioning itself at the forefront of the quantum technology revolution. Read the full announcement on GOV.UK.

This update comes as part of the National Quantum Showcase, a flagship event celebrating the UK’s growing quantum ecosystem. The Showcase brings together researchers, innovators, and industry leaders to demonstrate cutting-edge technologies and highlight how quantum innovation is shaping the future of sectors from healthcare to national security.

Earlier this week, techUK’s Innovation Summit featured a panel on quantum technologies, where experts explored the path to commercialisation, global collaboration, and the policy frameworks needed to ensure the UK remains a world leader in quantum innovation. techUK strongly supports this ambition, welcoming this announcement as a vital step in advancing the UK’s quantum ecosystem and strengthening collaboration between government, industry, and academia to turn cutting-edge research into real-world impact.

Click here for the full press release