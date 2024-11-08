Government boosts support for veterans ahead of Remembrance

Housing support for UK veterans has been guaranteed after the government committed new additional funding for veterans’ homelessness support programmes

Prime Minister to host veterans and families in Downing Street as the nation prepares to remember all those who fought for our freedom.

Government commits £3.5 million for a dedicated wraparound service for veterans at risk of or experiencing homelessness and ensures they have access to specialist support for employment and independent living.

Builds on pledge to provide homes for heroes, as Prime Minister says, “Veterans represent the very best of our country, and we must honour their sacrifices.”

Housing support for veterans across the UK has been guaranteed after the government committed millions of pounds of new additional funding for veterans’ homelessness support programmes.

The extension follows the Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s recent pledge to deliver “homes for heroes” and means that under this government, support will be there for veterans at risk of homelessness – not only this Christmas but throughout 2025, including next Christmas and into 2026.

The announcement comes as the Prime Minister, alongside the Defence Secretary and Minister for Veterans and People, hosts veterans and charities for a reception at 10 Downing Street today (Friday 8 November) to mark and celebrate the contributions of the Armed Forces community ahead of Remembrance weekend.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

Veterans represent the very best of our country, and we must honour their sacrifices. When I came into office, I promised that I would serve our heroes as they have served us. That is the least they deserve given the sacrifices they have made, and it is why this government is ensuring homes will be there for heroes across the UK. They have done so much to secure our safety it is only right they have security of their own. As the country comes together this weekend, we pay solemn tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defending the values and freedoms that we enjoy.

The Reducing Veteran Homelessness programme and Op Fortitude helpline provide wraparound services to veterans at risk of or experiencing homelessness, such as specialist mental health support, help with securing employment and independent living.

The Prime Minister will meet with veterans and their families at Downing Street to hear about their experiences and reiterate the government’s commitment to supporting veterans for the long term.

The reception comes ahead of Remembrance Sunday, when the Prime Minister will lay a wreath at the Cenotaph, joined by Cabinet Ministers including Defence Secretary John Healey and defence chiefs, as the nation remembers all those who fought to defend our values and freedoms.

The pledge builds on the Prime Minister’s recent “homes for heroes” commitment which will exempt veterans from rules which require a connection to a local area to access social housing in England. To ensure local authorities play a key role in delivering this pledge, the MHCLG is hosting a roundtable with representatives from veteran charities and housing providers such as Stoll and Haig Housing.

These changes demonstrate the government delivering on the manifesto commitment to renew the nation’s contract with those who serve and have served. As part of this, the government will put the Armed Forces Covenant fully into law. The Covenant is a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

Defence Secretary John Healey MP said:

Our nation is deeply proud of the veterans who have served the country. Theirs is the ultimate public service. Our Armed Forces and veterans will always have our fullest support. As a government we are committed to renewing the nation’s contract with those who serve. We are extending the support for veterans to ensure that those who need it get the housing support they deserve. As we come together as a nation this weekend, we honour all those who have served and fought for the freedoms we enjoy today.

Minister for Veterans and People Alastair Carns MP said: