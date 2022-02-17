Government calls on landlords to help national effort to house Afghan families

The government is calling on landlords with suitable properties to submit offers through a relaunched housing portal.

Landlords are being urged to offer homes for families evacuated from Afghanistan to help the national effort to get them settled in the UK.

The government is calling on landlords with suitable properties to submit offers through a relaunched housing portal.

The portal allows private landlords to put forward offers of accommodation so councils can match them to families.

More offers are urgently needed to help move families from temporary bridging accommodation and into their own homes – so they have the stability they need to rebuild their lives in the UK.

Landlords will be supporting the more than 300 councils who have already pledged places. This is backed by £5 million in government funding.

Minister for Afghan Resettlement Victoria Atkins recently said:

I’ve seen first-hand the incredible support available and am so proud of the way communities across the country have thrown their arms around these families, many of whom put themselves at risk to help the UK and our allies in Afghanistan. We know these families need a place of their own so they can truly build a life in the UK, but we recognise that finding settled accommodation for so many people is a challenge. That is why today I am urging landlords to join our efforts and come forward with offers of housing so we can help these people settle and thrive.

Ensuring people have a home to call their own is a vital part of our programme of support to help those who worked closely with UK forces in Afghanistan, risking their lives in the process, so that they are able to begin rebuilding their lives here.

Homes have been provided to more than 4,000 evacuees but more offers are required to ensure that no family is left without an appropriate housing match.

Accommodation must be self-contained with no shared facilities, available for at least 12 months, and meet safety regulations and landlord responsibilities. To support as many families as possible, properties should be as close to the Local Housing Allowance Rate as possible. There is a particular need for larger properties and properties that are in a close proximity to one another.

The government is working alongside councils and other partners to ensure those currently accommodated in bridging accommodation are receiving vital support to help them rebuild their lives, find work, pursue education, and integrate into their local communities.

Office address and general enquiries

2 Marsham Street

London

SW1P 4DF

Email correspondence@levellingup.gov.uk

General enquiries: please use this number if you are a member of the public 030 3444 0000

Media enquiries

Email newsdesk@levellingup.gov.uk

Please use this number if you are a journalist wishing to speak to Press Office 0303 444 1209

Social media – DLUHC

Twitter – https://twitter.com/luhc

Flickr – https://www.flickr.com/photos/dluhc/

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/luhcgovuk