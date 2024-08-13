WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Government can boost economy by £2.65bn with employee health tax incentives
The CBI yesterday (Tuesday) published new analysis that shows the Government can ease labour market pressures and boost the economy by £2.65 billion over the next four years through action on tax incentives for employee health support.
Ahead of the upcoming Autumn Budget, the CBI is calling on the Government to make Employee Assistance Programmes (EAPs) fully tax-free benefits, making it easier for employers to offer mental health support to their staff. CBI analysis shows that this measure alone could boost productivity and generate £10 for the economy, for every £1 spent on the policy by the Exchequer.
Additionally, relaxing rules on tax relief for employer-funded medical treatment recommended by occupational health specialists could produce £5 for the economy, for every £1 spent on the policy by the Exchequer.
Further CBI recommendations include:
- Remove the ‘one per employee, per tax year’ limit on tax-free health screenings and medical check-ups – enabling firms in sectors like construction, agriculture and manufacturing to proactively tackle health risks that are greater compared to other industries
- Introduce a new statutory tax exemption for adult vaccinations and virus and disease testing – to prepare people in work for any potential future pandemics and new virus strains
- Make sure tax relief extends to all employee health and safety eye tests, glasses and contact lenses, whether worker or employer funded
According to the latest Government estimates, 2.8 million people in the UK are out of work due to long-term ill health. This is dragging down the UK’s economic prospects: 38% of firms have turned down growth opportunities due to labour shortages, according to a previous CBI/Pertemps report. To get more people into work, and in turn boost growth prospects, firms are looking for a change to the health tax system – with 49% of firms stating that reform would incentivise investment in the health of their people. The CBI’s recommendations outline the changes required to encourage investment in health, tackle labour shortages, and accelerate the UK’s growth journey.
CBI CEO Rain Newton-Smith yesterday said:
“A healthy economy needs a healthy workforce. We’re seeing vast numbers of people unable to work due to ill health, at a time when firms are crying out for more talent. So, there is an indisputable case for business and Government to work together to improve the health of people in work. Firms are keen to play a more proactive role in the health of their employees, but the tax system discourages it.
“Businesses tell us that the most effective measures for employee health interventions are those that are preventative. If health conditions are detected early, they can be treated more easily and at a lower cost, leading to less time off work. It’s why the CBI is calling on the Government to make Employee Assistance Programmes fully tax free, and to relax rules on tax relief for employer-funded medical treatment, alongside other CBI recommendations on employee health tax incentives. Taken together, the measures for EAPs and occupational health referrals alone could boost the economy by £2.65 billion over the next four years, putting the UK economy on a more sustainable path to growth. The upcoming Autumn Budget is a crucial opportunity for the Government to act on employee health tax incentives – and the CBI stands ready to work hand-in-hand with politicians to boost the health of our workforce.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Tory legacy leaves big challenges for workers despite improvements - TUC13/08/2024 15:15:15
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak has responded to today’s (Tuesday) labour market data, which show that unemployment remains high and more than a million people are still on zero hours contracts.
Number of BME people in insecure work more than doubled under the Tories13/08/2024 12:15:00
Labour’s Employment Rights Bill is vital to lifting living standards for Black and minority ethnic (BME) workers, says the TUC.
NHS Confederation responds to Health Foundation and IPSOS polling of public attitudes towards the NHS12/08/2024 09:05:00
Rory Deighton, director of the NHS Confederation's Acute Network responds to polling by the Health Foundation and IPSOS
TUC Midlands statement on far-right09/08/2024 12:15:00
As trade unions in the Midlands we stand together in peace and solidarity with the people of Southport following the horrific events that took place on Monday 29th July, which have left us all in shock.
Welsh NHS Confederation chair speaks out against racist attacks and thanks staff on behalf of NHS leaders09/08/2024 11:05:00
Welsh NHS Confederation chair Jonathan Morgan responds to the racist attacks and violence seen in recent days and thanks NHS staff.
Homelessness statistics: LGA statement09/08/2024 10:05:00
Cllr Claire Holland, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association responded to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government's latest homelessness statistics
NHS Confederation responds to the latest NHS performance statistics09/08/2024 09:05:00
Rory Deighton responds to the latest NHS performance statistics
NHS Confederation - NI health and social care leaders condemn racist violence and warn of potential impact on pressurised services08/08/2024 09:26:00
Health leaders in Northern Ireland jointly condemn the recent spate of racist violence
LGA - Sally Burlington to leave LGA for ADASS role07/08/2024 16:20:00
Sally Burlington, Director of Policy and Deputy Chief Executive, will leave the Local Government Association (LGA) later this year.