Government cash boost sets the wheels in motion for A59 Kex Gill upgrade

Motorists, businesses and local communities will benefit from a new route to replace the A59 at Kex Gill thanks to a government investment announced today, 23 February.

The roads minister Richard Holden met with representatives from North Yorkshire county council and Transport for the North in Yorkshire today to discuss this vital upgrade. This work is part of the government’s commitment to enhance connectivity on the road network, with over £59.9 million in funding allocated to local authorities across the region to support highways maintenance, pothole repairs and local transport measures.

The area surrounding the A59 at Kex Gill has a history of landslips resulting in a number of costly and unplanned road closures. To address this problem, £56 million of government funding will be utilised to develop a new route to replace this section of the A59. The total cost of the new scheme is £68 million, with the remaining costs paid by North Yorkshire county council.

Roads minister Richard Holden said:

Making journeys safer, faster and more reliable for motorists to reduce travel times and help grow the economy is vital. The new route at Kex Gill will benefit businesses across the north of England and local towns and villages nearby by boosting economic growth, enhancing connectivity and putting an end to disruptive road closures. Investing in projects like this to provide long-term improvements shows how the government is committed to levelling up transport links with long-term sustainable solutions.

Recognised as an important route in the region, this road provides motorists with a vital east-to-west link and connects the towns of Harrogate and Skipton.

North Yorkshire county council’s executive member for highways and transport, Cllr Keane Duncan, said:

It is welcome news that the government has given us the final go-ahead to begin construction. The re-alignment of Kex Gill will undoubtedly be one of the council’s most ambitious ever highways projects. The A59 provides a very important east-west connection in North Yorkshire and is of national significance. We remain committed to completing the scheme as quickly as possible and in the most cost-effective way.

The council has worked closely with local communities to design a scheme that minimises the impact on the environment and those residing in nearby towns and villages.

Works are set to commence later this year, and the new scheme is expected to open in 2025.