Government Commercial College Contract Management Capability Programme – Foundation training
We are delighted to announce that all fully funded Welsh public sector bodies will now be able to access the Government Commercial College Contract Management Capability Programme – Foundation training.
The Foundation training will allow you to gain an understanding of all elements of the contract lifecycle, as outlined in the Contract Management Professional Standards. The training is divided into 6 interactive modules, giving you the flexibility to learn at a time that best suits you and allowing you to balance the training with everyday work commitments.
Once you have completed the online training, an assessment is available to confirm accreditation. After completion of the online Foundation training, you can attempt the Foundation-level assessment. On completion you will receive a report that confirms whether you have secured accreditation. Achieving accreditation will provide recognition for your contract management expertise, as well as help with creating a common contract management language, diverse knowledge base and skill set across public sector.
The training register is available here.
This training has been created by the Government Commercial Function and therefore aligns with central government policy.
